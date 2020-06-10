2020 MLB Draft Results, First Round

The 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held on Wednesday, aired at 7 PM ET on MLB Network and ESPN/ESPN2, and live streamed on MLB.com. Per the March agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, the draft has been shortened to five rounds. The first round and Competitive Balance Round A will be aired tonight while the rest of the draft will take place on Thursday.

After finishing 47-114 last season, the worst record in baseball, the Tigers will get to make the first selection in the 2020 draft. They are expected to select Spencer Torkelson, a first baseman from Arizona State University. But nothing is official yet, so we could be in for a surprise.

For a more in-depth look at changes made to the 2020 draft, check out yesterday’s preview.

After the Tigers, the top-10 will feature the Orioles followed by the Marlins, Royals, Blue Jays, Mariners, Pirates, Padres, Rockies, and Angels. We will keep this post updated as the first round progresses tonight.

First Round

1. Detroit Tigers

1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State University

2. Baltimore Orioles

OF Heston Kjerstad, University of Arkansas

3. Miami Marlins

RHP Max Meyer, University Of Minnesota

4. Kansas City Royals

LHP Asa Lacy, Texas A&M University

5. Toronto Blue Jays

SS Austin Martin, Vanderbilt University

6. Seattle Mariners

RHP Emerson Hancock, University of Georgia

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

SS Nick Gonzáles, New Mexico State University

8. San Diego Padres

OF Robert Hassell III, Independence HS (TN)

9. Colorado Rockies

OF Zac Veen, Spruce Creek HS (FL)

10. Los Angeles Angels

LHP Reid Detmers, University of Louisville

11. Chicago White Sox

LHP Garrett Crochet, University of Tennessee

12. Cincinnati Reds

OF Austin Hendrick, West Allegheny HS (PA)

13. San Francisco Giants

C Patrick Bailey, North Carolina State University

14. Texas Rangers

2B Justin Foscue, Mississippi State University

15. Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Nick Abel, Jesuit HS (OR)

16. Chicago Cubs

SS Ed Howard IV, Mount Carmel HS (IL)

17. Boston Red Sox

2B Nick Yorke, Archbishop Mitty HS (CA)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Bryce Jarvis, Duke University

19. New York Mets

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake HS (CA)

20. Milwaukee Brewers

OF Garrett Mitchell, UCLA

21. St. Louis Cardinals

3B Jordan Walker, Decatur High School (GA)

22. Washington Nationals

RHP Cade Cavalli, University of Oklahoma

23. Cleveland Indians

SS Carson Tucker, Mountain Point HS (AZ)

24. Tampa Bay Rays

RHP Nick Bitsko, Central Bucks HS East (PA)

25. Atlanta Braves

LHP Jared Shuster, Wake Forest University

26. Oakland Athletics

C Tyler Soderstrom, Turlock HS (CA)

27. Minnesota Twins

1B Aaron Sabato, University of North Carolina

28. New York Yankees

C Austin Wells, University of Arizona

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Bobby Miller, University of Louisville

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Baltimore Orioles

SS Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State University

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski, University of South Carolina

32. Kansas City Royals

SS Nick Loftin, Baylor University

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Slade Cecconi, University of Miami

34. San Diego Padres

P Justin Lange, Llano HS (TX)

35. Colorado Rockies

C Drew Romo, The Woodlands HS (TX)

36. Cleveland Indians

RHP Tanner Burns, Auburn University

37. Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from Cardinals in José Martínez deal)

SS Alika Williams, Arizona State University

