2020 MLB Draft: Live updates on the Cubs' second-day selections

The Cubs drafted their top target on Wednesday, according to Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz. With the No. 16 overall pick in the draft, the Cubs selected shortstop Ed Howard out of Mount Carmel High School.

With only five rounds in this year's virtual draft, the first round took place on Wednesday and all four others were scheduled for Thursday.

"I don't think we're going to use the draft as a way to address needs," Kantrovitz said Wednesday night. "We're going to continue to take the best player available."

Below is a rundown of the Cubs' second-day picks.

Round 2

Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist University (No. 51 overall): Carraway is projected to be a bullpen arm. According to Baseball America, the 21-year-old throws a 96-98 mph fastball but with inconsitent control. Eight-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw has mentored the young southpaw, Jessica Mendoza said on the ESPN broadcast. Carraway even learned his slider from Kershaw.

