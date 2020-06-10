2020 MLB Draft live stream: How to watch every first round pick online

We still don't know what the 2020 baseball season will look like, but fans of America's pastime will be able to watch the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday night.

The draft is a two-day event, with the first round occuring Wednesday and rounds two through five taking place Thursday.

The Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins have the top three picks, in that order. The Boston Red Sox will make their first selection at No. 17 in Round 1. A total of 37 picks will be made in the first round, including the Competitive Balance Round A selections.

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in many mock drafts.

Here's how to watch the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday night.

When: Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, MLB Network

Live stream: MLB.com





