2020 MEAC-SWAC Challenge: South Carolina State vs. Grambling

(STATS) - Grambling State and South Carolina State are scheduled to meet in the 2020 MEAC-SWAC Challenge, according to Grambling's website.

The annual opening-week matchup between the two FCS conferences of historically black colleges and universities will be held on Sept. 6 at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.

Grambling holds a 10-5 all-time series lead. It will be the first meeting between the teams since South Carolina State won 34-31 in the 2009 MEAC-SWAC Challenge in Orlando, Florida.

South Carolina State has a 3-1 record and Grambling 0-2 in the Challenge.

Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State will meet in this year's 15th annual Challenge on Sept. 1 at Georgia State Stadium.