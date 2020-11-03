2020 MAC football season: Everything to know about CMU, EMU, WMU

The Mid-American Conference has taken notice of the mishap in Madison, where 12 members of the Wisconsin football team, including coach Paul Chryst, have tested posted for COVID-19, forcing the program to cancel Saturday's game against Nebraska.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive twice and won't be eligible to return for 21 days from his last positive, putting his status for a marquee Nov. 14 matchup with Michigan in jeopardy. For the time being, the Badgers will rely on their fourth-string quarterback.

This dreaded circumstance could become the MAC's reality as it gears up to become the final member of the FBS to begin a fall football season. The conference is slated for a six-game conference-only schedule starting Tuesday, concluding with the championship game Dec. 18 at Ford Field. To qualify for the title, a team must compete in at least three games.

"You take each day one at a time," MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said Thursday. "You wake up, and you see what the reports are within the states, within the communities, within your athletic programs and institutions. You don't get any further than one day. You hope we have the opportunity to compete, but we'll take it a day at a time."

View photos Mid-American Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher on March 12, 2020. More

In Michigan, where Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan compete, the coronavirus cases are rising at a rapid rate. On Saturday, three days from the season opener, the state reported a single-day high of 3,792 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.

General attendance is not permitted in the MAC, but family members will be able to get into the stadium depending on local and state health guidelines.

Based on a seven-day average, if the positive test rate is greater than 5% for players on the team and if the average is greater than 7.5% for the entire party – including players, coaches, trainers and staff members – the program will be shut down.

"Both of those would have to hit those marks to trigger an automatic shutdown," Steinbrecher said. "And then there's various levels under that which might trigger a shutdown."

While the Power Five conferences latch onto primetime showdowns on Saturdays, the MAC pumps life into college football fans throughout the weekdays. The first three weeks of games will only be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the final three weeks will only feature games on Saturdays.

[ MAC's 2020 football schedule for CMU, EMU, WMU ]

Because there isn't a bye week, canceled games are unlikely to be made up. If a team is forced to cancel for COVID-19 concerns and the opposition wants to schedule a nonconference opponent, Steinbrecher isn't sure he would allow it.

On Thursday, the Big Ten denied Nebraska's request to play Chattanooga as a replacement game for the canceled contest against Wisconsin.

"That is not our intention," Steinbrecher said. "We've said we want to play conference games, but we would take that on a case-by-case basis."

CMU kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Ohio; EMU begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Kent State; WMU starts its season at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Akron.

Here is what to know about the three in-state MAC teams:

Central Michigan

View photos Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain. More

Story continues