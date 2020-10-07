2020 MAC football schedule: Each team will play three weeknight games to start the season

Midweek MACtion is back.

The Mid-American Conference released its abbreviated conference schedule on Wednesday, and each of its 12 teams will play three midweek games to start the 2020 season.

The season begins Nov. 4 with all 12 teams playing on that Wednesday night. The next two weeks, six teams will play on Tuesday and six teams will play on Wednesday. The conference will play on Saturdays for the final three weeks of the season. The MAC title game will be on Friday, Dec. 18.

The midweek action gives us a sense of college football normalcy in 2020. The MAC has long been the source of fans’ midweek football fix in November, and it’ll be fun to tune into games in cold upper Midwest climates like we would in any other year.

The MAC was the first conference to postpone football in 2020 and push it to the spring. But as testing protocols and turnaround times have advanced, the MAC joined every other FBS conference in having a revised 2020 fall football season.

The MAC’s six-game schedule is the shortest of any conference in college football. Teams in the Pac-12 are playing seven games while every other team in college football is set to play at least nine games. The conference said in its release announcing the schedule that the general public would not be allowed at games and that tailgating was prohibited.

The MAC is back. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Full MAC schedule

Nov. 4

Ball State at Miami

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Western Michigan at Akron

Bowling Green at Toledo

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Central Michigan

Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio

Kent State at Bowling Green

Miami at Buffalo

Nov. 11

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Toledo at Western Michigan

Nov. 17

Akron at Kent State

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Ohio at Miami

Nov. 18

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Nov. 28

Ball State at Toledo

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Bowling Green at Ohio

Kent State at Buffalo

Miami at Akron

Dec. 5

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green at Akron

Buffalo at Ohio

Kent State at Miami

Dec. 12

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Buffalo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Kent State

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: