2020 MAC football schedule: Each team will play three weeknight games to start the season

Midweek MACtion is back.
The Mid-American Conference released its abbreviated conference schedule on Wednesday, and each of its 12 teams will play three midweek games to start the 2020 season.
The season begins Nov. 4 with all 12 teams playing on that Wednesday night. The next two weeks, six teams will play on Tuesday and six teams will play on Wednesday. The conference will play on Saturdays for the final three weeks of the season. The MAC title game will be on Friday, Dec. 18.
The midweek action gives us a sense of college football normalcy in 2020. The MAC has long been the source of fans’ midweek football fix in November, and it’ll be fun to tune into games in cold upper Midwest climates like we would in any other year.
The MAC was the first conference to postpone football in 2020 and push it to the spring. But as testing protocols and turnaround times have advanced, the MAC joined every other FBS conference in having a revised 2020 fall football season.
The MAC’s six-game schedule is the shortest of any conference in college football. Teams in the Pac-12 are playing seven games while every other team in college football is set to play at least nine games. The conference said in its release announcing the schedule that the general public would not be allowed at games and that tailgating was prohibited.
Full MAC schedule
Nov. 4
Ball State at Miami
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Western Michigan at Akron
Bowling Green at Toledo
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Central Michigan
Nov. 10
Akron at Ohio
Kent State at Bowling Green
Miami at Buffalo
Nov. 11
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Toledo at Western Michigan
Nov. 17
Akron at Kent State
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Ohio at Miami
Nov. 18
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Nov. 28
Ball State at Toledo
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Bowling Green at Ohio
Kent State at Buffalo
Miami at Akron
Dec. 5
Ball State at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Bowling Green at Akron
Buffalo at Ohio
Kent State at Miami
Dec. 12
Central Michigan at Toledo
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Ball State
Akron at Buffalo
Miami at Bowling Green
Ohio at Kent State
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
