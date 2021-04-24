2020 Lions rookie report: Fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus

The Detroit Lions had one of the best receiving corps in the league as they headed into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite having none of their receivers under contract past the end of the season, Detroit opted to bring in just one player at the position via the NFL Draft — Quintez Cephus out of the University of Wisconsin. It was a move that reunited first-round pick Jeff Okudah with the man he called the hardest player he had to cover in college.

Cephus was expected to sit behind the trio of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola, as well as deep threat Marvin Hall, on the depth chart. Despite being behind four talented receivers, the rookie made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, taking the field for 79-percent of offensive snaps.

The rookie was targeted heavily in that game, with ten passes thrown his way. Unfortunately, Cephus dropped two passes only came away with three receptions for 43 yards.

Most of his rookie campaign was uneventful. Despite catching all three passes thrown his way the next week, his snap counts dropped drastically. In Weeks 3 and 4, Cephus didn’t record any offensive stats. For the next three weeks, he found himself inactive on game days as a healthy scratch.

Cephus rediscovered his place on offense halfway through the season and maintained steady production for the remainder of his rookie year. Emerging as a versatile fourth receiving option for Matthew Stafford, Cephus averaged around two receptions and 28 receiving yards per game. His drop issues resolved as well, as he only dropped one pass since his poor performance in Week 1.

Go deep indeed, @QoDeep_87‼️ 49 yards from Stafford to Cephus for the rook's first career TD.#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/AC1MqTaQGN — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020

The best game of his rookie campaign came in the Week 13 victory against the Chicago Bears. Making the most of the two receptions he had, Cephus took them for 63 yards and earned the first touchdown of his career.

His final statline as a rookie was 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed a tackle on special teams.

Heading into 2021, Detroit’s receiving corps has quite the competition ahead of them. Jones, Golladay, and Amendola left in free agency and the Lions brought in veterans Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Khalid Raymond, and Damion Ratley.

Cephus surely has the size and strength to stand out from the others and secure a role for himself, but he will have to prove that his rookie struggles were left behind in 2020.

At this point, he seems to be in contention once again for the third or fourth wide receiver spot on the depth chart. His ability to play on the outside and in the slot, so that should help his cause heading into 2021.