2020 Holiday Wish List

We’ll be playing Saint Nicholas for the CFB universe in this column, offering up the “gifts” that will most help a given squad in 2020.

Alabama: A healthy Tua Tagovailoa -- Acknowledging that Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban has gushed poetic about five-star QB signee Bryce Young, that Taulia Tagovailoa has the bloodline, that Mac Jones will just be a redshirt sophomore in 2020, Bama’s best shot to return to the Playoff will come in their should-have-been Heisman winner from 2018 and their would-have-been Heisman finalist in 2019 returning for a healthy senior season. That’s far from a given -- Tua still very much could declare for the draft -- but his return would set Alabama up, immediately, next fall. Assuming that he aces his rehab (probably not an assumption that we can automatically make).

USC HC Clay Helton: A Heisman campaign from Kedon Slovis -- We would have gifted USC a new head coach here, as much as we will credit HC Clay Helton for weathering all kinds of midseason fire, but with Helton coming back, we’ll shift this to a gift for Helton himself. If he is to, somehow, survive another season to stick on the sideline at USC for 2021, he’ll need Kedon Slovis to play like Slovis played down the stretch this fall.

To recap the tinsel-shiny stats, Slovis passed for at least 405 yards (!) in five of his final six games for the regular season, tossing four touchdowns in each of those five contests. To be clear, we don’t expect Slovis to cook to that degree for the entirety of 2020. But. If he can make good on the promise he showed as the season closed, he will have a shot at New York next December. And if he comes through in that kind of style, we don’t imagine that Helton will be standing in the unemployment line next winter.

The Pac-12 writ large: Playoff relevance -- Probably wishful thinking, but a holiday season without wishes is just a cold dark winter. Unfortunately, the conference finds itself at a deficit in actual teams which could crack the Playoff. Utah QB Tyler Huntley and RB Zack Moss are both moving on, leaving the Utes’ offense in flux. Oregon figures to field a ferocious defense and a strong running game, but they’ll be out an NFL QB in Justin Herbert. Washington is working through a coaching transition and myriad questions on the offensive side. Arizona State, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State are all solid, but would need major leaps forward to rise to the top of the conference. We’ve always viewed the Pac-12 as a respectable conference, even with their lack of Playoff showings, but respectability and relevance are different things.

Michigan: A breakout year from RB Zach Charbonnet -- Ah, the poor, poor Wolverines. Always the bridesmaid to Ohio State’s bride.What we want to see out of UM in 2020 is an offense which comes out firing -- as compared to stumbling like a drunken uncle ala at the start of the 2019 campaign -- a typically sturdy Don Brown defense and a major step forward from RB Zach Charbonnet. Charbonnet, frankly, might be the most crucial piece on offense for 2020. While he rushed for a Michigan freshman record 11 touchdowns this past fall, he did so averaging a fine-but-not-great 4.7 YPC. Charbonnet might not be Jonathan Taylor, but with UM set to work in a new quarterback next season, the team is going to need big numbers out of Charbonnet if they’re to at least hold steady. Although -- and we get it, we’re about to be grinches -- it’s difficult at this point to see Michigan actually overtaking Ohio State in 2020. Not with Justin Fields coming back, not with OSU boasting a loadEd Young receiving corp led by Garrett Wilson, not with the depth that’s been built up on that roster.

Maybe we should have wished for a new head coach? Would that be mean?

Boise State: A perfect season -- Hey, every team in the FBS is wishing for a perfect season. We get it. It’s a little different for the Broncos, though. They have already shown the ability to topple wayward Power Five opponents -- howdy, Florida State -- and win their conference. Boise State could have legitimately been knocking on the Playoff door in 2019 (or at least faintly knocking, in the fashion of UCF in years past) had they simply handled their business against BYU on Oct. 19. As is, they fell 28-25 to the Cougars to end those sky-high dreams. With QB Hank Bachmeier set for a breakout sophomore year -- he was undone by injury after opening the season as starter -- a potential 1,500-yard rusher in George Holani lurking in the backfield and one of the most dynamic wideouts in the Group of Five in Khalil Shakir, this is the most offensive upside that we’ve seen on the Broncos in some time, all respect to the Brett Rypien-led metronomes from earlier in the decade.

Arkansas: Some shred of dignity -- Admit it, you miss Bret Bielema just a little. It wasn’t all bad in Fayetteville during his time. Remember ‘Being Bret Bielema,’ the short docu-series on the big man? That was fun, right? So were his 2014-16 teams. Never sexy, but combining for 22 wins regardless. The Razorbacks would kill for a seven-win season at this point, after closing out the 2019 campaign with nine consecutive defeats. We like new HC Sam Pittman, we like the hire of OC Kendal Briles. We just don’t know if this team has the actual juice for more than four or five wins, especially playing in the SEC.

Texas A&M: A schedule forged outside the heart of Mount Doom -- In 2019, the Aggies faced off with Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. They understandably went 0-5 against that lot of Playoff-contending outfits. In their other seven games? 7-0. Texas A&M might have actually had a top-10 or top-15 outfit this fall. We just weren’t ever going to know it by the actual rankings, simply due to all the bruises the team took against the cream of the crop. So, DO things actually get easier in 2020? Or are we just talking about a general shuffling of the deck chairs on the Titanic once more? Short answer -- yeah, way easier. The Aggies have a strong shot at starting out 6-0, opening against Abilene Christian, North Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Fresno State before facing their first true test of the campaign, against Auburn on Oct. 17. Texas A&M does close out the 2020 season facing off with Alabama and LSU over the final two weekends of the season, but things line up much, much cleaner for a potential nine- or 10-win season in 2020.

Clemson: For social media not to freak out if Trevor Lawrence throws an interception or four -- We were initially going to simply write “lol” for the Tigers’ bit in this column, but we’ll try at least a little harder. All we’re asking, and it’s not much, is that the CFB community not bury Trevor Lawrence in a pit of hot coals if he has an off game or two. Much was made of his open to the 2019 campaign, when he threw five interceptions in his first three games. Guess what? He finished the year completing a higher percentage of passes as compared to 2018 (68.8 percent to 65.2 percent), at a higher YPA (9.4 to 8.3) with more touchdown passes (34 to 30) with one or potentially two games left to play. We’ll openly admit to raising an eyebrow when Lawrence started out in shaky fashion as a sophomore. And we were foolish to do so. Lawrence remains the best quarterback prospect in the country and if he is not perfect to open the 2020 campaign, we’ll try to keep our eyebrow in its proper place, right above the eye.

Oklahoma: A successful non-transfer quarterback -- We’re not going to knock Lincoln Riley for spinning gold out of former Texas Tech QB Baker Mayfield, former Texas A&M QB Kyler Murray and former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts. Because he did, indeed, spin gold out of that transfer lot, with all three quarterbacks named Heisman finalists (Mayfield and Murray won outright, of course). Playing transfer roulette is a dangerous game, though, even for a coach of Riley’s caliber. Eventually, you simply miss. Eventually, the leap is not as big as you might expect -- we saw this by degrees with Hurts, who felt so emboldened by OU’s offensive scheme that he started turning the ball over like a bakery as the season wore on. Hurts still slayed, on the whole.

Those turnovers -- and the spots in which he turned the ball over -- could easily have resulted in OU missing the Playoff (in our eyes, they should have missed it, in favor of Alabama or even two-loss Oregon). Oklahoma has five-star redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler set to take over as starter in 2020 -- barring an unexpected, you guessed it, transfer -- and we could not be more excited to see what Riley does not just in guiding a quarterback through one killer season, but actually developing one out of high school. We have not yet seen that during his time as head coach in Norman.