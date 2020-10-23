2020 Holiday Bowl cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Neither the Oregon State Beavers or Oregon Ducks will be flying south for the winter.

Scratch off the Holiday Bowl as a possible postseason bowl game destination for any Pac-12 or ACC conference team. On Friday, the bowl committee announced that the 2020 Holiday Bowl located in San Diego, California is cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We will see you in 2021, #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/PuHkUdvR85 — SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowl) October 22, 2020

The Pac-12 conference then released a statement:

“The Pac-12 shares in the Holiday Bowl’s disappointment that the current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of this year’s game. The Holiday Bowl is a premiere and historic post-season game loved by fans across the country, and we look forward to the 2021 and future editions of the game.

The Oregon Ducks have a 2-1 record in all Holiday Bowl appearances.

2000 Holiday Bowl vs. Texas Longhorns: 35-30 win.

2005 Holiday Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners: 17-14 loss.

2008 Holiday Bowl vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: 42-31 win.

Oregon State has never been to the Holiday Bowl since it started in 1978.

This season, postseason bowl games are up to the individual bowl committees if they want the game to play out. This could potentially turn into a domino effect in college football. The Hawaii, Bahamas, and Redbox Bowl have also decided to cancel their bowl game in 2020.

On October 14, the NCAA officially approved no win requirements to play in a bowl game, unlike in the past where teams had to have at least a five or six-win season depending on the conference slate.

Good news: all 127 FBS teams playing this fall are immediately bowl eligible as NCAA officially approves no win requirements to play in a bowl, sources told @Stadium. Bad news: only 78 teams are needed to fill 39 bowls this year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2020

The reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks will begin the Pac-12 season on November 7 against the visiting Stanford Cardinal and will have less games and no room for error in order to qualify for the best bowl game possible.

