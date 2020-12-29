2020 Hits and Misses & Week 17 pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

We made it to the final waiver wire episode of the season! Our own Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski shame your week 17 fantasy title matchup before giving you a couple of names to target on the waiver wire...

For the rest of us who wrapped up the fantasy playoffs already, Scott and Andy go position by position and review the player evaluations they hit and missed on throughout the season. Which players have we already written off that will explode in 2020? Where will we draft Dak Prescott and Travis Kelce next year?

