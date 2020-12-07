2020 Heisman Trophy candidates | Yahoo Sports College Podcast
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss their 2020 Heisman Trophy candidates.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss their 2020 Heisman Trophy candidates.
Veteran guard Jamon Brown traveled with the Eagles to Green Bay for Sunday’s game, but he reportedly parted ways with the team well before kickoff. Longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the team hotel and sent home by chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Saturday due to conduct detrimental [more]
LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.
Brian Flores told reporters after the game that his players are like his kids.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.
Gregg Williams' curious call cost the New York Jets their first win -- and the defensive coordinator his job. A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players. The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas.
The Giants stay overnight after road games to promote better sleep, and the players approve of the new plan.
Edwards-Helaire dressed to play but didn't play against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
Mahomes and Kelce had great responses to Hill's would-be touchdown grab.
When Gregg Williams somehow continued to find NFL employment despite his involvement in the Saints’ bounty scandal — including dropping a dime via an affidavit claiming that Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma had indeed offered $10,000 to anyone who knocks Brett Favre out of the 2009 NFC title game — the inescapable conclusion was this: Williams [more]
Allen's twitter account announced the slugger died Monday afternoon.
Paul George said the Clippers didn't make any adjustments while blowing a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets in last year's playoffs.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. [more]
The Steelers game status report is nothing but bad news for Pittsburgh.
Gunner Olszewski came up with a big-punt return on Sunday.
As it endured a shutdown last week, Michigan football weathered its latest setback during a season full of them.
Twelve years ago, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher flirted with coaching the Jets. The flirtation eventually could happen again. On his weekday WFAN radio show, Boomer Esiason seemed to suggest that: (1) Cowher may be interested in coaching again; and (2) if interested in coaching again, Cowher definitely is interested in coaching the Jets. Esiason’s [more]
The course of the Chicago White Sox changed drastically in about 30 hours four years ago. The White Sox were the talk of baseball on Dec. 6, 2016, after sending ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for infielder Yoan Moncada, pitchers Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz and outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe. "Given where we were as an organization entering this offseason, we knew we were going to ...
Andy Behrens offers up a duo of key waiver wire pickups to make for Week 14, the first week of the fantasy football playoffs.
It's bold to say that Washington might grab an upset over the undefeated Steelers, but if these bold predictions play out, it's absolutely possible.
Herman is a former Meyer assistant and has coached Texas for four seasons.