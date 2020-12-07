2020 Heisman Trophy candidates | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Associated Press

Gregg Williams' curious call cost the New York Jets their first win -- and the defensive coordinator his job. A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players. The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas.