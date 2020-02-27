2020 Heisman Trophy betting odds: Lawrence, Fields co-faves

Yes, it’s only February but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to have a look at the betting odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player. We now know who has declared for the NFL draft and most of the transfers have gone through, making it a good time to find some value on the odds board.

To no surprise, this year’s list of Heisman candidates is chock-full of quarterbacks with just a few running backs thrown in the mix. Despite Ohio State defensive end Chase Young’s fourth-place finish last year, no defensive players currently crack the Top 25.

The 2020 favorites begin with two quarterbacks who will lead two of the most prominent programs in the nation: Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. Both have current odds of +400, according to the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas (as of Feb. 24, 2020).

Fields, last year’s third-place finisher in the Heisman race, threw for 3,272 yards with a 41:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record — their only loss coming to Clemson in the CFP semifinals.

Lawrence put up very impressive numbers last season as well, throwing for 3,665 yards with a 36:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but finished seventh in the Heisman voting, partially due to a weak schedule in 2019. The Tigers rolled through ACC play before sneaking past the Buckeyes in the national semifinal and losing to LSU in the title game.

Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), and Jamie Newman (Georgia) round out the Top 5 favorites before running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) appear on the odds board at +2,000.

Those looking for longshot quarterbacks might want to look at Tua Tagovailoa replacement Mac Jones at +2,500 and LSU pivot Myles Brennan at +3,000.

Odds to win 2020 Heisman Trophy

PLAYER SCHOOL ODDS TO WIN HEISMAN TROPHY Justin Fields Ohio State +400 Trevor Lawrence Clemson +400 Spencer Rattler Oklahoma +1,200 Sam Ehlinger Texas +1,400 Jamie Newman Georgia +1,400 Travis Etienne Clemson +2,000 Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State +2,000 Ian Book Notre Dame +2,000 Mac Jones Alabama +2,500 Myles Brennan LSU +3,000 Bo Nix Auburn +3,000 D’Eriq King Miami +3,000 Adrian Martinez Nebraska +3,000 Sam Howell North Carolina +3,000 Kedon Slovis USC +4,000 Sean Clifford Penn State +4,000 Najee Harris Alabama +4,000 Kyle Trask Florida +4,000 Spencer Sanders Oklahoma State +4,000 Kellon Mond Texas A&M +5,000 Master Teague III Ohio State +6,000 Tyler Shough Oregon +6,000 Brock Purdy Iowa State +6,000 CJ Verdell Oregon +6,000 Charlie Brewer Baylor +6,000

Heisman Trophy Betting Trends

Here are a few trends to keep in mind before placing a bet on college football’s biggest individual award.

Quarterbacks have dominated this award over the last 20 years with 17 Heisman winners playing under center. Only one non-skill position player has ever won this prestigious trophy (Charles Woodson in 1997) and the last wide receiver to take home the award was Desmond Howard in 1990.

The Heisman trophy winner usually comes from a team with a shot at winning the national title. Since 2000, 13 Heisman trophy winners have played for teams that made it to the national championship game (including Reggie Bush who later had his trophy vacated for breaking NCAA rules). If you’re handicapping the Heisman you might want to consider looking at which teams have the best chance of winning the title on the NCAA futures odds board.

Historically seniors dominated this award but even though Joe Burrow won the Heisman in 2019, he is one of only two seniors to win the Heisman in the last 13 years. Over that span, two freshmen, four sophomores, and five juniors have claimed the prize.

Heisman Trophy History

A quick look at recent Heisman trophy winners, their schools, and the position they played.

HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER SCHOOL YEAR Joe Burrow LSU 2019 Kyler Murray Oklahoma 2018 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma 2017 Lamar Jackson Louisville 2016 Derrick Henry Alabama 2015 Marcus Mariota Oregon 2014 Jameis Winston Florida State 2013 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M 2012 Robert Griffin III Baylor 2011 Cam Newton Auburn 2010 Mark Ingram JR Alabama 2009 Sam Bradford Oklahoma 2008 Tim Tebow Florida 2007 Troy Smith Ohio State 2006 Reggie Bush* USC 2005 Matt Leinart USC 2004 Jason White Oklahoma 2003 Carson Palmer USC 2002 Eric Crouch Nebraska 2001 Chris Weinke Florida State 2000

