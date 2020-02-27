2020 Heisman Trophy betting odds: Lawrence, Fields co-faves

Covers.com
NBC Sports

Yes, it’s only February but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to have a look at the betting odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player. We now know who has declared for the NFL draft and most of the transfers have gone through, making it a good time to find some value on the odds board.

To no surprise, this year’s list of Heisman candidates is chock-full of quarterbacks with just a few running backs thrown in the mix. Despite Ohio State defensive end Chase Young’s fourth-place finish last year, no defensive players currently crack the Top 25.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 2020 favorites begin with two quarterbacks who will lead two of the most prominent programs in the nation: Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. Both have current odds of +400, according to the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas (as of Feb. 24, 2020).

Fields, last year’s third-place finisher in the Heisman race, threw for 3,272 yards with a 41:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record — their only loss coming to Clemson in the CFP semifinals.

Lawrence put up very impressive numbers last season as well, throwing for 3,665 yards with a 36:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but finished seventh in the Heisman voting, partially due to a weak schedule in 2019. The Tigers rolled through ACC play before sneaking past the Buckeyes in the national semifinal and losing to LSU in the title game.

Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), and Jamie Newman (Georgia) round out the Top 5 favorites before running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) appear on the odds board at +2,000.

Those looking for longshot quarterbacks might want to look at Tua Tagovailoa replacement Mac Jones at +2,500 and LSU pivot Myles Brennan at +3,000.

Odds to win 2020 Heisman Trophy

PLAYER

SCHOOL

ODDS TO WIN HEISMAN TROPHY

Justin Fields

Ohio State

+400

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson

+400

Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma

+1,200

Sam Ehlinger

Texas

+1,400

Jamie Newman

Georgia

+1,400

Travis Etienne

Clemson

+2,000

Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State

+2,000

Ian Book

Notre Dame

+2,000

Mac Jones

Alabama

+2,500

Myles Brennan

LSU

+3,000

Bo Nix

Auburn

+3,000

D’Eriq King

Miami

+3,000

Adrian Martinez

Nebraska

+3,000

Sam Howell

North Carolina

+3,000

Kedon Slovis

USC

+4,000

Sean Clifford

Penn State

+4,000

Najee Harris

Alabama

+4,000

Kyle Trask

Florida

+4,000

Spencer Sanders

Oklahoma State

+4,000

Kellon Mond

Texas A&M

+5,000

Master Teague III

Ohio State

+6,000

Tyler Shough

Oregon

+6,000

Brock Purdy

Iowa State

+6,000

CJ Verdell

Oregon

+6,000

Charlie Brewer

Baylor

+6,000

Heisman Trophy Betting Trends

Here are a few trends to keep in mind before placing a bet on college football’s biggest individual award.

Quarterbacks have dominated this award over the last 20 years with 17 Heisman winners playing under center. Only one non-skill position player has ever won this prestigious trophy (Charles Woodson in 1997) and the last wide receiver to take home the award was Desmond Howard in 1990.

The Heisman trophy winner usually comes from a team with a shot at winning the national title. Since 2000, 13 Heisman trophy winners have played for teams that made it to the national championship game (including Reggie Bush who later had his trophy vacated for breaking NCAA rules). If you’re handicapping the Heisman you might want to consider looking at which teams have the best chance of winning the title on the NCAA futures odds board.

Historically seniors dominated this award but even though Joe Burrow won the Heisman in 2019, he is one of only two seniors to win the Heisman in the last 13 years. Over that span, two freshmen, four sophomores, and five juniors have claimed the prize.

Heisman Trophy History

A quick look at recent Heisman trophy winners, their schools, and the position they played.

HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER

SCHOOL

YEAR

Joe Burrow

LSU

2019

Kyler Murray

Oklahoma

2018

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma

2017

Lamar Jackson

Louisville

2016

Derrick Henry

Alabama

2015

Marcus Mariota

Oregon

2014

Jameis Winston

Florida State

2013

Johnny Manziel

Texas A&M

2012

Robert Griffin III

Baylor

2011

Cam Newton

Auburn

2010

Mark Ingram JR

Alabama

2009

Sam Bradford

Oklahoma

2008

Tim Tebow

Florida

2007

Troy Smith

Ohio State

2006

Reggie Bush*

USC

2005

Matt Leinart

USC

2004

Jason White

Oklahoma

2003

Carson Palmer

USC

2002

Eric Crouch

Nebraska

2001

Chris Weinke

Florida State

2000

 

2020 Heisman Trophy betting odds: Lawrence, Fields co-faves originally appeared on NBCSports.com

What to Read Next