2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

Jason Owens
3 min read
Isaiah Wilson was a major disappointment for the Tennessee Titans last season.

The Titans selected him No. 29 overall out of Georgia with the expectation that he'd eventually start at right tackle. Instead, he played four snaps all season and last week drew an ultimatum from general manager Jon Robinson.

"The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated," Robinson told reporters, per TitansInsider. "He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him."

Wilson appeared to provide his answer Monday on Twitter. 

"Im done with football as a Titan... No further comments," Wilson wrote.

Twitter/@_LayZay_

That tweet didn't last 30 minutes before Wilson deleted it. But it appears to be the closest semblance of communication Wilson has had with the Titans in weeks.

Robinson said last week that he hadn't spoken with Wilson since the team placed him on the Reserve Non-Football Illness list in December with four games remaining in the regular season.

"Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," Robinson said of Wilson's NFI designation in December. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team.”

The Titans had suspended Wilson the week prior for a game against the Cleveland Browns. The week before that saw Wilson's only NFL action, when he played four snaps against the Indianapolis Colts.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Isaiah Wilson #79 of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by
Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season? (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Wilson was arrested in September on suspicion of driving under the influence. That was two days before the Titans' season-opener against the Denver Broncos. 

"This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed," a team statement read in response to Wilson's DUI arrest. 

In August, Wilson received a trespass warning from Tennessee State University after he allegedly attended an off-campus party that police broke up amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to a police report, Wilson considered jumping from a second-story balcony to evade law enforcement before changing his mind. 

“We’re aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision making as we go outside the facility,” head coach Mike Vrabel said at the time of Wilson's trespass violation.

Wilson also landed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list twice as a rookie. Vrabel didn't have much to offer on Wilson's status when asked in January. 

“I can’t comment on Isaiah,” Vrabel told reporters on January 11. “I wouldn’t even begin to be able to eloquently have an answer for you.”

It appears that the two sides have reached a breaking point. With either or both be motivated to attempt to salvage their relationship with three seasons remaining on Wilson's rookie contract?

