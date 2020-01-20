2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds: Tiger Woods not labeled the betting favorite in his 2020 debut

Tiger Woods makes his 2020 debut this week at one of the most comfortable and familiar confines, Torrey Pines, site of seven of his 82 PGA Tour wins, and of course, his 2008 U.S. Open victory. The Southern California native is a cumulative 176 under par in his 17 appearances in the Farmers Insurance Open. Tiger also boasts 12 top-10 finishes in this event, which with one of the opening rounds being hosted at Torrey Pines' recently renovated North course.

Expectedly, the 15-time major champion opens as one of the betting favorites, but oddsmakers give Rory McIlroy the strongest likelihood of opening the year with a title. McIlroy can retake the World No. 1 tag from Brooks Koepka with a victory this week. With four worldwide wins last year, it should be no surprise that the odds favor a Rory win, though 6-to-1 does seem low, considering he has only played this event once before (a T-15 last year).

It's a strong field aside from these two as well—including Jon Rahm, the 2017 winner here, who boasts stronger odds than Tiger on the heels of winning twice to end 2019—Justin Rose, the winner here last year, and other marquee players such as Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the complete odds for the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, courtesy of MGM Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy: 6-1 (Bet $10 to win $60)

Jon Rahm: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75)

Tiger Woods: 11-1

Xander Schauffele: 16-1

Justin Rose: 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 20-1

Rickie Fowler: 22-1

Gary Woodland: 25-1

Patrick Reed: 28-1

Tony Finau: 30-1

Sungjae Im: 33-1

Collin Morikawa: 33-1

Scottie Scheffler: 40-1

Jason Day: 40-1

Cameron Smith: 40-1

Brandt Snedeker: 45-1

Marc Leishman: 50-1

Jordan Spieth: 50-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Ryan Palmer: 50-1

Byeong-Hun An: 60-1









































RELATED: What You Missed Last Weekend in Golf

Story continues

Billy Horschel: 66-1

Francesco Molinari: 66-1

Matthew Wolff: 70-1

Cameron Champ: 80-1

Emiliano Grillo: 80-1

Keegan Bradley: 80-1

Harris English: 80-1

Jason Kokrak: 80-1

Bud Cauley: 80-1

Bubba Watson: 80-1

Russell Knox: 90-1

Phil Mickelson: 90-1

Sebastian Munoz: 90-1

Rory Sabbatini: 100-1

Lucas Glover: 100-1

Brendan Steele: 100-1

Pat Perez: 100-1

Joel Dahmen: 100-1

Talor Gooch: 100-1





































RELATED: Andrew Landry again belies his form chart and wins

Denny McCarthy: 100-1

Nick Watney: 100-1

Carlos Ortiz: 100-1

Dylan Frittelli: 125-1

Tom Hoge: 125-1

Sepp Straka: 125-1

J.B Holmes: 150-1

Matt Jones: 150-1

Cameron Tringale: 150-1

Danny Lee: 150-1

Cameron Davis: 150-1

Matthew NeSmith: 150-1

Sam Burns: 150-1

Sung Kang: 150-1 Jhonattan Vegas: 175-1

Henrik Norlander: 175-1

C.T. Pan: 175-1

Kyle Stanley: 175-1

Hank Lebioda: 175-1

Grayson Murray: 200-1

Wyndham Clark: 200-1

Sam Ryder: 200-1

Scott Stallings: 200-1

Beau Hossler: 200-1

Michael Thompson: 200-1

Jimmy Walker: 200-1

Harold Varner III: 200-1

Maverick McNealy: 200-1

Austin Cook: 200-1

Kevin Streelman: 200-1

Bronson Burgoon: 200-1

Martin Laird: 200-1 C.T. Pan: 225-1





























































RELATED: 2020 Farmers Insurance Open: Rory McIlroy could knock off Brooks Koepka as World No. 1 with Torrey Pines win

Keith Mitchell: 250-1

Kevin Tway: 250-1

Harry Higgs: 250-1

Max Homa: 250-1

Adam Schenk: 275-1

Chase Seiffert: 300-1

Peter Uihlein: 300-1

Sebastian Cappelen: 300-1

Lucas Bjerregaard: 300-1

D.J. Trahan: 300-1

Bill Haas: 300-1

Patrick Rodgers: 300-1

Doc Redman: 300-1

Charley Hoffman: 300-1

Stewart Cink: 300-1

Luke List: 300-1

John Huh: 300-1

Robert Streb: 300-1

Steve Stricker: 300-1

Chesson Hadley: 300-1

Bo Hoag: 300-1

Patton Kizzire: 300-1

Richy Werenski: 300-1

Peter Malnati: 350-1

Zac Blair: 350-1

Jason Dufner: 350-1

Seung-Yul Noh: 350-1

Tim Wilkinson: 350-1

Aaron Baddeley: 350-1

Ted Potter Jr: 350-1

Dominic Bozzelli: 350-1

Kramer Hickok: 350-1

K.H. Lee: 350-1

Brandon Wu: 350-1

Rob Oppenheim: 400-1

Scott Harrington: 400-1

Doug Ghim: 400-1

Anirban Lahiri: 400-1

K.J. Choi: 400-1

Xinjun Zhang: 400-1

Fabian Gomez: 400-1

Cameron Percy: 500-1

Jamie Lovemark: 500-1

Brandon Hagy: 500-1

Tyler McCumber: 500-1

Scott Brown: 500-1

Satoshi Kodaira: 500-1

Joseph Bramlett: 500-1

Will Gordon: 500-1

J.J. Spaun: 500-1

Rhein Gibson: 500-1

Robby Shelton: 500-1

Graham DeLaet: 500-1

Trey Mullinax: 500-1

Justin Suh: 500-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 500-1

Roger Sloan: 500-1

Chris Stroud: 500-1

Jim Herman: 600-1

Kristoffer Ventura: 600-1

Mark Anderson: 600-1

Michael Gligic: 600-1

Isaiah Salinda: 600-1

Matt Every: 600-1

Michael Gellerman: 750-1

Ryan Brehm: 750-1

Hunter Mahan: 750-1

Chris Baker: 750-1

Vincent Whaley: 1000-1

John Senden: 1000-1

Rafael Campos: 1000-1

Ben Taylor: 1000-1

Vince Covello: 1500-1

Kevin Stadler: 1500-1

Nelson Ledesma: 1500-1

Patrick Martin: 2000-1

Alex Beach: 2000-1

Michael Block: 2000-1

Martin Trainer: 2000-1





























































































































































RELATED: 2020 Farmers Insurance Open: Rory McIlroy could knock off Brooks Koepka as World No. 1 with Torrey Pines win

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

