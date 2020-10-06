2020 Fantasy Football Week 5 Exploitable Matchups: Where to turn for an advantage?

With a healthy dash of context, it could be helpful — actionable, even — to know how a defense is being attacked.

Are opposing offenses peppering the middle of the field against a certain defense, leading to a glut of tight end opportunity? Are wide receivers having their way against a defense, commanding a massive target share? Are running backs seeing plenty of dump off opportunities against a particular defense?

These are questions I’ll address in this space during the regular season, examining which positions are seeing the most opportunity against a certain defense in an exercise that might serve as the tiebreaker in your weekly agonizing start-sit decisions.

With every passing week, our understanding of how offenses are going after defenses should improve. Context will be key, as a bunch of targets to Travis Kelce doesn’t mean Tyler Eifert is going to see the same kind of opportunity against the same defense. If only it were that easy.

These numbers are compiled weekly by my lovely Living The Stream co-host, JJ Zachariason.

Running Back

David Montgomery (Bears) vs. Buccaneers

You might rightfully hedge on Montgomery this week. The Bears are 5.5 point underdogs against a tough Tampa defense that’s seen the sixth fewest rushes attempted against them in 2020. It makes sense: opponents are rarely in position to run against the Bucs, who have the third best point differential (+28) in the NFC. And Monty, of course, has seen limited opportunity when Chicago faces negative game script.

Consider Montgomery’s Week 4 usage before you slide him over to your bench for another running back or flex option. Without Tarik Cohen — out for the year with an ACL injury — we saw Montgomery get six targets last week against the Colts, or 17 percent of the team’s target share. Then there’s this: he ran the most pass routes (35) of any running back in the league last week. Montgomery in the first three weeks of the season had run just 48 routes. Cohen, meanwhile, ran 54 routes in the first three games.

If Montgomery hangs on to the passing down role — or at least most of said role — it should pay off Thursday against Tampa. Almost 29 percent of targets against the Bucs this season have gone to running backs, the third highest rate in the NFL. It’s not just Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey who saw lots of targets against the Bucs this season. Mike Davis, subbing in for an injured McCaffrey, got eight targets against Tampa; Denver running backs, led by Melvin Gordon, saw nine targets in Week 3; and Chargers backs got eight targets last week (and that was with pass catching dynamo Austin Ekeler missing most of the game with a hamstring injury).

Wideouts and tight ends aren’t seeing all that much opportunity against the Bucs, while opponents have had success against two Tampa linebackers who have struggled in coverage: Levonte David has allowed 11 catches for 65 yards on 15 targets, and Devin White has given up 19 grabs, 214 yards, and a touchdown on 25 targets. Only two linebackers have given up more receptions than White through Week 4.

Probably the Bears will be forced into a pass-heavy game script this week — a script that should fuel Montgomery’s PPR upside in a game where he should see coverage from David and White.

Wide Receiver

Damiere Byrd (NE) vs. Broncos

Byrd has quietly collected 22 targets over his past three games, outpacing all other Patriots receivers, including the stone-handed Julian Edelman. Against the Chiefs in Week 4, Byrd ran more routes (41) than any other Patriot. He tied for the team lead in routes (31) the previous week against the Raiders. Against Seattle in Week 2, Byrd again led the team in routes.

