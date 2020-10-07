2020 Fantasy Football Week 5 Bust Candidates: Joe Mixon's rebound will be short-lived

From a fantasy lens, dozens and dozens of players being sidelined is already greatly impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to dump cold water on your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming “busts” for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear — I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon at Ravens

90% Started

In spite of your frustration, Mixon has still achieved RB12 production in fantasy points per game through four weeks of the NFL season. He’s received at least 16 carries per game but just 15 total targets in four contests. A positive — despite being listed on the injury report with a chest issue, Mixon smashed his season high opportunity totals last week by claiming 25 carries and catching all six targets — the lone win on the Bengals’ record thus far. In many instances, winning equals running back production, and Sunday’s game against the Jaguars proved to be one of the few where the Bengals’ offensive line was not totally overmatched.

Neither will be the case against the Ravens on Sunday with the Bengals on the books as 13-point underdogs. Negative gamescripts destroyed Mixon’s ceilings earlier this season, failing to score in RB2 range in games where the Bengals tied or lost. The Ravens are among the best in the league against the run — No. 3 in Run D DVOA. Unless last weekend’s win ignited a lightbulb in Zac Taylor’s head that Mixon should receive ALL of the passing game usage, Mixon likely underperforms his weekly averages.

Prediction: 17 carries for 63 yards, 3-of-4 targets for 24 yards

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was fantasy's top scorer in Week 4, but is in for a rough matchup against the Ravens on Sunday. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) More

Titans WR A.J. Brown vs Bills

88% Started

Betting against a WR phenom is always difficult, but too many signals point in that direction for me to feel good about starting A.J. Brown this week. First, exhibiting restraint to instantly play skill position players off multi-week injuries is good process if you have a viable alternative/bench. The Titans’ facility has been shut down for COVID-19 reasons, so we still do not have an update on Brown’s practice status. Second, his matchup is a nightmare if the two teams play as scheduled. Despite the Bills dropping to No. 17 in Pass D DVOA, Tre’Davious White remains one of the best corners in the NFL. He stuffed Brown for a 2-for-37 line last season. In fact, Brown has a history of struggling against true No. 1 corners. With Arthur Smith and Ryan Tannehill trusting Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith with a far bigger role than in 2019, it would not be surprising to see Brown eased in rather than instantly reclaim his WR1 opportunity.

Prediction: 3-of-5 targets for 47 yards

Eagles QB Carson Wentz at PIT

26% Started

My name is Josh Norris and I drafted Carson Wentz in way too many leagues this summer. The Eagles were a priority team stack due to projected value — Wentz as the QB11, DeSean Jackson as the WR50 and Jalen Reagor as the WR54. Forget that now. Many crazy developments have occurred through four weeks of the NFL season, but perhaps the most shocking is any shred of the MVP level talent that Wentz once displayed has now vanished.

