2020 Fantasy Football: Week 5 tight end rankings

Tight end is usually one of the hardest positions in fantasy football to find stability at.

But so far, teams across the NFL are scoring at a record-pace with several tight ends benefitting from that.

The position is no longer just the Travis Kelce and George Kittle show, as the number of tight ends you could comfortably start at the position are in double-digits this season.

Here are the best tight end options for Week 5.

Byes: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL TE RANKINGS: WEEK 5 (STANDARD SCORING)

1. George Kittle (49ers) vs. Dolphins

2020 stats: 19 receptions, 227 yards, 1 TD

Kittle returned from injury last week and put up an impressive 15-catch, 183-yard performance against Philadelphia. It doesn't matter who San Francisco's QB is, if Kittle is healthy he is a must-start in all formats.

2. Travis Kelce (Chiefs) vs. Raiders

2020 stats: 24 receptions, 294 yards, 2 TDs

Kelce has been notorious for burning the Raiders throughout his career. There's no reason to think that stops this weekend.

3. Darren Waller (Raiders) vs. Chiefs

2020 stats: 29 receptions, 247 yards, 2 TDs

After a quiet outing in New England in Week 3, Waller returned with a solid nine-catch effort against the Bills in Week 4. The Chiefs secondary is solid, but Waller is simply too talented to bench.

2020 stats: 12 receptions, 166 yards, 4 TDs

After back-to-back rough outings in Weeks 2 and 3, Andrews bounced back with a solid performance against Washington, hauling in two touchdowns. While the receptions may not be where Andrews' owners want them to be, he has a good chance for another solid outing this week against Cincinnati.

5. Evan Engram (Giants) vs. Cowboys

2020 stats: 17 receptions, 131 yards, 0 TDs

Few fantasy tight ends have been more disappointing this season than Evan Engram. However, Engram finally gets the chance to show what he's capable of against a terrible Cowboys secondary. If he doesn't play well this week, Engram owners should start looking in another direction at the position.

6. Jonnu Smith (Titans) vs. Bills

2020 stats: 13 receptions, 1818 yards, 3 TDs

Smith had put together one of the best starts to the 2020 season by any tight end before a COVID-19 outbreak put Tennessee's season on halt. If the Titans do return to action this week, Smith is a must-start.

7. Hunter Henry (Chargers) vs. Saints

2020 stats: 18 receptions, 245 yards, 0 TDs

Henry has been getting the volume many fantasy owners love to see, yet he has still not found the end zone thus far in 2020. The Saints have a good pass defense, but Monday night could be shaping up for a big evening for Henry.

2020 stats: 19 receptions, 139 yards, 1 TD

Ertz should benefit from the extended absence of Dallas Goedert, but the tight end's first game without Goedert proved to be no different than those before. However, it's only a matter of time before he bounces back, he's too talented not to. Pittsburgh presents a tough matchup, but you still don't want to leave him on your bench.

9. Dalton Schultz (Cowboys) vs. Giants

2020 stats: 18 receptions, 219 yards, 2 TDs

It's taken just three weeks for Schultz to prove he's a borderline TE1. Against a poor New York secondary, you can remove borderline from that sentence. Start Schultz.

10. Hayden Hurst (Falcons) vs. Panthers

2020 stats: 13 receptions, 162 yards, 2 TDs

The Panthers have been solid defending tight ends, but it's worth noting that's just a four-game sample size. Atlanta enters Week 5 extremely desperate (cannot stress this enough) and need its passing attack to blossom. With some Falcons receivers nursing injuries, Hurst could be a boom play on Sunday.

11. Jimmy Graham (Bears) vs. Buccaneers

2020 stats: 14 receptions, 136 yards, 3 TDs

Ever since Nick Foles took over for Mitch Trubisky, he has specifically targeted Graham. The 33-year-old tight end has proven he still has some left in the tank, too. On a short week, Graham is a risky play but also has a high ceiling, too.

12. Tyler Higbee (Rams) vs. Washington

2020 stats: 13 receptions, 154 yards, 3 TDs

Since his breakout performance in Week 2, Higbee has hauled in just five passes for 60 yards over the past two games. That's simply not getting it done. However, he faces a Washington team that allowed two touchdowns to Mark Andrews last week, a perfect bounce-back opponent.

13. Eric Ebron (Steelers) vs. Eagles

2020 stats: 9 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD

Ebron has yet to have the true breakout performance since joining Pittsburgh, but this week against Philadelphia presents that chance. Only two teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends through four weeks of the season that Philadelphia. Ebron has proven to be a great red zone threat, now it is the week for him to show it.

