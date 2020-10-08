2020 Fantasy Football: Week 5 Running Back Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Another week, another pair of major injuries at the running back position.

This time it was Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler who went down, each landing on IR with hopes of returning later this season. They join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Marlon Mack, Le’Veon Bell, Tevin Coleman and Tarik Cohen as significant fantasy rushers sitting on IR for Week 5 and beyond.

Fantasy owners must instead once again look a little deeper into this year’s running back class to determine how to set their lineups.

Here are the top 20 rushers that can be trusted in Week 5.

Byes: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RB RANKINGS: WEEK 5 (STANDARD SCORING)

1. Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) at Giants

2020 rushing stats: 70 attempts, 273 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 23 catches, 159 yards, 1 TD

Ezekiel Elliott jumps to the top of the rankings this week thanks to the tough matchups facing Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook. Elliott has rushed for just 88 yards and a touchdown over his last two games but he’s managed to stay involved in the passing game enough to maintain solid fantasy production. He’ll look for a big performance Sunday against the exploitable Giants defense.

2020 rushing stats: 71 attempts, 304 yards, 1 TD

2020 receiving stats: 14 catches, 129 yards, 0 TD

Week 1 saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire impress with 138 yards on the ground and a touchdown. While he has yet to sniff those numbers since, the rookie out of Clemson has still shown the playmaking ability to make him an RB1 heading into Week 5 — especially considering the Raiders have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in the league so far this season.

3. Alvin Kamara (Saints) vs. Chargers

2020 rushing stats: 50 attempts, 236 yards, 4 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 30 catches, 321 yards, 3 TDs

A battle with the stingy Chargers run defense pushes Alvin Kamara all the way down to third this week. Los Angeles has allowed just one rushing touchdown this season, which means it won’t be easy for the Saints’ red zone offense to punch the ball in. However, Kamara already has three receiving scores on the year so he’s proven capable of finding the end zone through the air if required.

4. Josh Jacobs (Raiders) at Chiefs

2020 rushing stats: 83 attempts, 300 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 13 catches, 100 yards, 0 TDs

Josh Jacobs rushed for just 48 yards last Sunday, the third-lowest mark of his young career. He’ll be looking to bounce back against the Chiefs, who may be without star DT Chris Jones for the second-straight week. The Raiders are also expected to be without several of their top options at receiver, which could force then to lean more heavily on Jacobs.

5. Dalvin Cook (Vikings) at Seahawks

2020 rushing stats: 75 attempts, 424 yards, 6 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 7 catches, 40 yards, 0 TDs

No one has rushed for more yards or touchdowns than Dalvin Cook this season, a trend that bodes well for a high floor of production even against an effective run defense like Seattle. He doesn’t contribute much as a receiver, but that’s unnecessary when you’re averaging 5.7 yards per carry — on pace for more than a full yard higher than he averaged in 2019.

Editor’s Note: Dominate your draft with Rotoworld Premium's 450+ player profiles, rankings, projections, mock drafts, exclusive columns and more. Subscribe to one of our premium packages for as low as $3.99/month! Click Here.

6. James Robinson (Jaguars) at Texans

2020 rushing stats: 60 attempts, 285 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 14 catches, 161 yards, 0 TDs

James Robinson is quickly becoming a household name in Jacksonville, eclipsing 100 total yards in each of his last three games. The Texans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season, so Robinson will have a chance to pad his stats for Rookie of the Year voting. He’s a must-start in all formats as a true RB1.

7. Derrick Henry (Titans) vs. Bills

2020 rushing stats: 82 attempts, 319 yards, 2 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 5 catches, 26 yards, 0 TDs

The Titans’ game against the Bills this weekend remains in jeopardy due to Tennessee’s coronavirus outbreak, so be sure to pay attention to that before Sunday kickoffs. If the game is played, Derrick Henry will be tasked with bullying a Buffalo defense that tends be the one doing the bullying in the trenches. But with an average of over 27 carries per game, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to try.

8. Chris Carson (Seahawks) vs. Vikings

2020 rushing stats: 53 attempts, 237 yards, 2 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 15 catches, 113 yards, 3 TDs

Chris Carson was expected to be limited last week with a knee sprain, but he showed no signs of being held back as he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns while adding another three catches for 20 yards. He’s logged limited practice time this week but is expected to be active once again this weekend against the Vikings.

9. Mike Davis (Panthers) at Falcons

2020 rushing stats: 30 attempts, 131 yards, 1 TD

2020 receiving stats: 21 catches, 146 yards, 1 TD

Waiver wire hawks have been rewarded for grabbing Mike Davis after Christian McCaffrey went down with a high ankle sprain. Davis has found the end zone in back-to-back games while receiving a surprising number of targets as a receiver. McCaffrey is hoping to return next week, so this may end up being the last time Davis has starter value this season.

Story continues