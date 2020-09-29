2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Rejoice, Allen Robinson’s fantasy managers: The Bears made the quarterback change to Nick Foles.

A-Rob went from a quiet first two weeks to a huge Week 3 — no coincidence that his big game came alongside a mid-game benching of Mitch Trubisky.

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The question now is, how will Robinson do in his first full game with Foles?

Check out where Robinson lands in our analysts’ full wide receiver rankings for Week 4 below:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

