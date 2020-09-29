2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Who to start at the FLEX spot

James Robinson looks like a true workhorse through three weeks. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

One of the biggest surprises of the fantasy football season has undoubtedly been James Robinson, starting running back of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

An undrafted free agent, Robinson has now delivered back-to-back fantastic outings, operating as a true workhorse on the Jaguars offense.

Can he keep it going in Week 4 against the Bengals?

Robinson looks like he’s earned an every week starting spot, but not every fantasy lineup decision is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 4:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

