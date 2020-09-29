2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Tight Ends

After a monster debut week when he caught two touchdowns, Mark Andrews has been relatively quiet since. It’s a bit frustrating for fantasy managers when you consider both of those matchups (at Houston and versus Kansas City) looked like opportunities for Andrews to continue his great start.

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

A good sign: Andrews has still been getting a lot of looks in the passing game (8 targets in Week 3).

And if there was ever a week to get back on track, it’s Week 4, when the Ravens will take on the Washington Football Team.

Check out where Andrews lands in our analysts’ full tight end rankings for Week 4 below:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

