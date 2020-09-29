2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Remember when everyone was complaining about how the Packers were setting Aaron Rodgers up to fail? How they refused to add any wide receiver help in the NFL Draft, instead opting to select a rookie quarterback and another running back?

Well, if the first three weeks of the season are any indication, Rodgers has decided to take matters into his own hands.

Rodgers is currently the sixth-highest scoring QB in fantasy (fourth in touchdown passes), and the chances of him continuing to build upon his torrid start are good in Week 4 — because he’ll face the hapless Atlanta Falcons defense.

Check out where Rodgers lands in our analysts’ full quarterback rankings for Week 4 below:

