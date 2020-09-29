2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Kickers

Surprisingly, Greg Zuerlein hasn’t been one of the top-scoring fantasy kickers through three weeks. Greg the Leg hasn’t even hit a 50+ yarder yet!

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

But we can probably expect that to change. After all, Zuerlein kicks for one of the top offenses in football, and we all remember his track record with the Rams.

We want kickers on high-scoring teams — especially kickers with a known history of knocking out the big ones.

Check out Zuerlein and the rest of the kickers in our Week 4 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

