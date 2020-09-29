2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Defense

The Baltimore Ravens fielded one of the stoutest defenses in football through two weeks.

Then Week 3 happened, when they faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

To say the Ravens defense suffered a humbling defeat in that contest is probably putting it mildly.

Well, with that performance behind them, you can imagine what the team is looking to do to Dwayne Haskins and the middling Washington Football Team.

Check out where Baltimore stands in our analysts’ full defense rankings for Week 4 below:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

