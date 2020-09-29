2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Cam Newton vs. Patrick Mahomes highlights matchups to prep for

A revitalized Cam Newton (who finds himself currently seventh among top-scoring fantasy quarterbacks) is set to square off against quarterback-god himself, Patrick Mahomes (coming off a four-touchdown masterclass against the Ravens) when the New England Patriots visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Welcome to Week 4!

Other great matchups on tap: The now-Nick-Foles-led Chicago Bears will square off against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts and two undefeated AFC powerhouses will battle when the Steelers and Titans meet!

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for all those Week 4 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

