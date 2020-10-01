2020 Fantasy Football Week 4 Bold Predictions: 30-somethings ready to deliver

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 4!

Emmanuel Sanders goes over century mark

Matt Harmon: Sanders is going to clear 100 yards receiving in a high-scoring game between the Saints and Lions. The signing of Sanders to run with a high-powered Saints offense has been anything but interesting thus far. He’s scored in two of three games but hasn’t been target more than five times in a game. We know the entire Saints passing offense has pretty much become Alvin Kamara or bust. However, even if Michael Thomas returns in Week 4, Sanders should find himself in a good spot against a Lions secondary that’s struggled to start 2020. Rookie Jeff Okudah may well turn into an elite corner at some point but he’s been had by elite route runners like Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins in each of the last two weeks. Sanders isn’t there at this point in his career but he’s still a detailed technician. You can play him in fantasy this week.

This is Kenyan Drake’s monster week

Andy Behrens: Yes, it’s me, the guy who told you Carson Wentz was breaking out last week. You’re welcome. Why wouldn’t you want another bold prediction from me after that gem? Here goes...

Drake is definitely finishing as a top-5 fantasy RB this week in all formats. Lock it up, folks. I understand he’s kinda/sorta let you down over the first three weeks of the season, but he’s about to face the Panthers. Literally every featured runner who’s faced Carolina this season has blown up. The team allows the second-most fantasy points to running backs. This matchup is a gift. Drake should be a week-winner.

Fitzmagic a top-10 QB in juicy matchup

Dalton Del Don: Ryan Fitzpatrick quietly ranks No. 4 in CPAE and gets a Seahawks defense that’s the first in NFL history to allow 1,200 passing yards through three weeks, has allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and is now likely without Jamal Adams. The Seahawks are finally letting Russell Wilson pass more, and it’s resulted in a ridiculous 75-TD pace, so Miami is going to have to score a lot of points to keep up Sunday. The Seahawks have a funnel defense that ranks No. 4 against the run and No. 29 versus the pass in DVOA, and DeVante Parker is hopefully healthier with extra rest coming off a Thursday night game (Seattle has allowed 27 more receptions and 400 more yards than any other team to wide receivers). Treat Fitzpatrick as a top-10 fantasy QB in Week 4.

Jimmy Graham spikes again

Scott Pianowski: Graham back in the Circle of Trust? It’s a thing. The Bears have been relying on Graham around the goal line, and they sent him on 42 routes in Week 3. And it’s pretty clear Chicago likely upgraded at quarterback. There was plenty of chuckling when the Bears signed the 33-year-old Graham, and I can’t deny I was one of the hecklers. But usage and opportunity has to rule the day.

I’ve pushed Graham back into my Top 10 at the position. The Colts defense might give you pause, given that it’s No. 1 in DVOA and hasn’t allowed a thing to the tight end position. But the schedule has been part of that tight end story, as the Colts faced Jacksonville, Minnesota and the Jets.

Graham will spike again in Week 4; if you lost Jonnu Smith due to the Steelers-Titans game being postponed, time to hit the waiver wire. Graham is rostered in a modest 31 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Brian Hill on FLEX radar against Packers

Liz Loza: Hill finds the end zone in back-to-back weeks. A physical runner who doesn’t shy away from contact, Hill demonstrated his knack for getting, well, downhill, in Week 3. Carrying the ball 10 times for 80 total yards and a score, the former Wyoming Cowboy produced just two fewer yards than Todd Gurley on five fewer touches. This Sunday he’ll face a Packers run defense that’s allowing 5.5 YPC and an average of 178 scrimmage yards per week to opposing RBs. Last week Green Bay keyed in on Alvin Kamara, which resulted in double-digit carries for Latavius Murray. Hill’s fresher legs, obvious burst, and increased involvement in the passing game figure to go a long way in this solid matchup.

