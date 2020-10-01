2020 Fantasy Football: Week 4 Running Back Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 3 saw running backs put up performances just about expected of them, as seven of the top eight rushers in standard leagues were ranked among the top-15 backs going into the weekend.

However, Week 4 is looking like it’s going to have a much more interesting distribution of fantasy points among running backs — especially with the eighth and 13th overall fantasy RBs in Derrick Henry and James Conner, respectively, not playing this weekend because of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the top 20 rushers that can be trusted in Week 4 lineups.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RB RANKINGS: WEEK 4 (STANDARD SCORING)

1. Alvin Kamara (Saints) at Lions

2020 rushing stats: 31 attempts, 153 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 27 catches, 285 yards, 3 TDs

The highest-scoring running back in fantasy by a wide margin, Alvin Kamara goes into Week 4 facing a Lions defense that’s allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Kamara is an easy lock at RB1 and should be started in all formats.

2. Dalvin Cook (Vikings) at Texans

2020 rushing stats: 48 attempts, 294 yards, 4 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 5 catches, 24 yards, 0 TDs

Dalvin Cook finally had the monster performance in Week 3 that the Vikings have been looking for. He exploded for 181 yards on the ground plus a touchdown, outgaining his first two rushing performances of the season combined. He now takes on the Texans, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs so far in 2020.

2020 rushing stats: 50 attempts, 303 yards, 4 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 10 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD

Aaron Jones was supposed to see some regression in the scoring department after leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season. However, he’s kept on pace as he’s already scored four times this year including at least one in all three games. Nobody has allowed more points than the Falcons this season, which bodes well for Jones’ chances of finding the end zone once again.

4. James Robinson (Jaguars) at Bengals

2020 rushing stats: 43 attempts, 210 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 10 catches, 129 yards, 0 TDs

Through the first three weeks, the league’s biggest surprise Rookie of the Year candidate is James Robinson. The Jaguars’ undrafted running back leads all first-year backs with three rushing touchdowns and ranks second in rushing yards behind only Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He breaks into the top 5 of these rankings for the first time ahead of an enticing matchup against the Bengals.

5. Jonathan Taylor (Colts) at Bears

2020 rushing stats: 48 attempts, 182 yards, 2 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 9 catches, 79 yards, 0 TDs

Even with the Colts blowing out the Jets 36-7 last weekend, Jonathan Taylor didn’t get the kind of workload fantasy owners were hoping for. That being said, his 4.5 yards per carry were up from the week prior, leaving little doubt as to the production he’s capable of given a full workload. He gets a tough test this weekend with the suddenly dangerous-looking Bears.

6. Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) vs. Browns

2020 rushing stats: 58 attempts, 219 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 15 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

Ezekiel Elliott looked human against the Seahawks on Sunday night, rushing for 2.4 yards per carry — a figure he’s only failed to eclipse four times in his career. While he did manage to salvage his fantasy day by scoring a pair of touchdowns, it doesn’t get much easier this week against a Browns defense that’s allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league this season.

7. Nick Chubb (Browns) at Cowboys

2020 rushing stats: 51 attempts, 292 yards, 4 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 3 catches, 17 yards, 0 TDs

Though Kareem Hunt is expected to play this weekend despite battling a groin injury, Nick Chubb remains a top-10 back ahead of the Browns’ matchup with the Cowboys. Only four teams have attempted more run plays this season than Cleveland, which figures to continue employing its run-heavy attack even in what’s expected to be a shootout in Dallas.

8. Josh Jacobs (Raiders) vs. Bills

2020 rushing stats: 68 attempts, 252 yards, 3 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 10 catches, 75 yards, 0 TDs

Facing the Bills defense is never a promising matchup for fantasy stars, even one as dependable as Josh Jacobs. However, this is a good week for Jacobs to get involved in the passing game. Four of the Bills’ defensive starters are listed on the injury report this week, including safety Micah Hyde and linebacker Tremaine Edmonds. Buffalo has been suspectable against the pass and Jacobs is more than capable of turning a few screens and check downs into a nice performance.

9. Kenyan Drake (Cardinals) at Panthers

2020 rushing stats: 54 attempts, 219 yards, 1 TD

2020 receiving stats: 5 catches, 20 yards, 0 TDs

Kenyan Drake has been disappointing for fantasy owners who invested in him early in their drafts, finding the end zone only once over the first three weeks while being mostly absent from the passing game. But if there’s any team that could give him a jumpstart, it’s the Panthers. Carolina has allowed the second-most fantasy points to RBs this season.

