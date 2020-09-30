2020 Fantasy Football: Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As we enter Week 4 of the NFL season, it's becoming clear who the stud wide receivers will be in 2020. Week after week, these players can be relied upon to anchor your lineup.

Here are the top pass catchers for Week 4:

Note: The likes of Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Davante Adams are not included due to their questionable injury status. If they're playing, they're in your lineup.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL WR RANKINGS: WEEK 4 (STANDARD SCORING)

1. DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals) at Panthers

2020 stats: 32 Rec, 356 Yds, 1 TD

Hopkins continues to produce monster numbers and he now gets a Carolina secondary that couldn't stop Keenan Allen all afternoon. He's quickly become the No. 1 option every week.

2. Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) vs. Patriots

2020 stats: 15 Rec, 222 Yds, 3 TDs

The Chiefs offense looked explosive on Monday night and the same can be expected in what could become a shootout with the Patriots. Few can cover the speedy Hill all night, and all he needs is to slip behind coverage once to deliver big for your fantasy team.

3. Tyler Lockett (Seahawks) at Dolphins

2020 stats: 24 rec, 259 Yds, 4 TDs

Russell Wilson is having an MVP season and Lockett is his ever-dependable target. Seattle's offense is rolling and the Dolphins aren't stopping it.

2020 stats: 21 Rec, 349 Yds, 4 TDs

Ridley somehow gets more open each week. With Julio Jones still questionable, more targets could come his way. Even if Jones is back, Ridley has been the No. 1 target so far.

5. Allen Robinson II (Bears) vs. Colts

2020 stats: 18 rec, 230 Yds, 1 TD

Robinson broke out in Week 3, and Nick Foles could provide more opportunities for the receiver. The Colts pose a solid defense, but Robinson will still bring in volume.

2020 stats: 25 Rec, 267 Yds, 0 TD

Cooper hasn't gotten into the endzone just yet, but Prescott is still looking to him more than any other pass catcher. Even if Denzel Ward is back, Cleveland's suspect secondary could be just what Cooper needs to pick up his first score of the year. The Cowboys also aren't stopping much on defense, so the air raid will continue.

7. Mike Evans (Buccaneers) vs. Chargers

2020 stats: 10 Rec, 108 Yds, 4 TDs

The yards and receptions aren't there yet, but Evans is a clear favorite of Brady in the red zone. That's good enough for some value, and chances are he's going to catch more than two passes for two yards this week.

8. D.K. Metcalf (Seahawks) vs. at Dolphins

2020 stats: 12 Rec, 297 Yds, 3 TDs

If Lockett is 1A, Metcalf is 1B. His Week 3 would have been even bigger if not for a huge mental error that took away a touchdown. Defenses seem to have no problem letting him beat them on go-routes, and that should continue against the Dolphins.

9. Adam Thielen (Vikings) at Texans

2020 stats: 12 Rec, 170 Yds, 3 TDs

Thielen has volume and is Kirk Cousins' biggest target, and while Justin Jefferson's emergence could raise some concerns, more production will come.

10. Stefon Diggs (Bills) at Raiders

2020 stats: 20 rec, 298 Yds, 2 TD

The Bills offense is on a new level and Diggs deserves some of the credit. He's given Josh Allen a legitimate No. 1 target. The wideout looks happy, and the numbers back it up.

Editor’s Note: Dominate your draft with Rotoworld Premium's 450+ player profiles, rankings, projections, mock drafts, exclusive columns and more. Subscribe to one of our premium packages for as low as $3.99/month! Click Here

11. Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns) at Cowboys

2020 stats: 11 rec, 155 Yds, 1 TD

12. Cooper Kupp (Rams) vs Giants

2020 stats: 18 rec, 228 Yds, 1 TD

13. Keenan Allen (Chargers) vs. Buccaneers

2020 stats: 24 rec, 265 Yds, 1 TD

14. D.J. Moore (Panthers) vs. Cardinals

2020 stats: 14 Rec, 239 Yds, 0 TD

15. Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team) vs. Ravens

2020 stats: 16 rec, 269 Yds, 1 TD

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) vs. Texans

2020 stats: 17 rec, 160 Yds, 3 TDs

17. Robert Woods (Rams) vs. Giants

2020 stats: 13 rec, 193 Yds, 2 TDs (1 Rush)

18. Kenny Golladay (Lions) vs. Saints

2020 stats: 6 rec, 57 Yds, 1 TD

19. Julian Edelman (Patriots) at Chiefs

2020 stats: 15 rec, 259 Yds, 0 TDs

20. DeVante Parker (Dolphins) vs. Seahawks