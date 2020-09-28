2020 Fantasy Football Week 3 Wrap: Russell Wilson makes history in victory over Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks
In a game featuring two of the league’s best offenses with struggling defenses, the Cowboys/Seahawks didn’t disappoint, combining for 69 points with big performances by the teams’ quarterbacks. Dak Prescott typically plays better at home, but he went for 472 yards and three TD strikes (this Seattle secondary looks awfully inviting this season, as they’ve allowed Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Prescott to average 439.6 passing yards over the first three games). Russell Wilson countered by becoming the first QB since 2014 with back-to-back five-TD passing games, and his 14 touchdown tosses are the most in NFL history through three games. With a crumbling defense, new aggressive play-calling, and two elite WRs (and possibly losing Chris Carson on this shady play), Wilson is going to finish with video-game-like numbers in 2020. He’s on pace to record a 75:5 TD:INT ratio.
Wilson tossed five TDs while also losing another on this absolutely wild gaffe by DK Metcalf (Wilson is such a ridiculously pretty deep-thrower), who would make up for it with a late game-winning TD. Metcalf led the NFL in end-zone targets as a rookie and is a legitimate threat to catch 20 touchdowns this season … Tyler Lockett grabbed three scores himself Sunday, as both Seattle wide receivers can be safely treated as weekly top-15 options … Carlos Hyde would become a must-start (and worth the #1 waiver priority) should Carson’s injury prove serious. Hyde is available in 82% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Ezekiel Elliott had a poor game on the ground but saw 12 targets, and Amari Cooper continues to battle leg issues. CeeDee Lamb is in line for some big upcoming games (don’t prioritize adding Cedrick Wilson following this fluke performance), while Michael Gallup hauled in a nice 43-yard score … Aldon Smith recorded three sacks and seemingly lived in Seattle’s backfield, and it’s awesome to see him back thriving (even if it’s now in the wrong uniform).
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
Devontae Booker should be rostered with Josh Jacobs battling a hip injury (he’s never been a workhorse), and Las Vegas’ offensive line will eventually get healthier too … As expected, Darren Waller was the focus of New England’s defense, and the fact he was banged up didn’t make it any easier … Cam Newton (and Julian Edelman) came back to earth in a plus matchup, but New England created gaping holes for its running backs (Sony Michel had the most unimpressive 13.0 YPC you’ll ever see, as he left a ton of yards on the field). Since J.J. Taylor was also in the mix, Rex Burkhead scored twice, and Newton remains a beast at the GL. Michel shouldn’t be trusted in fantasy lineups moving forward, although Burkhead (who led NE with 10 targets) is well worth using as a flex whenever James White is out … Hunter Renfrow finished top-20 in yards per route run last season and would be plenty helpful if the Raiders’ receivers keep going down.
Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills
Both Jared Goff and Josh Allen are playing much better this season, with the latter adding another five touchdowns Sunday during an MVP-type start … Devin Singletary benefitted from no Zack Moss but once again lost a goal-line score to his quarterback, while Darrell Henderson may have emerged as the Rams’ feature back. Cam Akers’ eventual return could pose a problem, and Malcolm Brown remains, but Henderson dominated touches and passes the eye test. As the all-time college leader in YPC who could be taking over a role that saw Todd Gurley score an NFL-high 54 touchdowns over the last three seasons (the last year on one leg), Henderson has “league-winning” upside moving forward, especially with Sean McVay’s offense looking so good.
San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants
Kyle Shanahan entered 4-20 as SF’s coach without Jimmy Garoppolo compared to 20-6 with him, but Nick Mullens played well (9.5 YPA) against a New York defense that entered ranked #7 in DVOA, as the 49ers won on the road by 27 points despite missing Jimmy G, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Tevin Coleman, Jalen Hurd, Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, Solomon Thomas, and Dre Greenlaw. In fact, it was San Francisco’s first game without a punt since 1993 … Despite the quiet game, I like Darius Slayton’s setup for big numbers moving forward (the same can’t be said for the team’s running backs) … Jeff Wilson is a TD machine, while rumors of Brandon Aiyuk having the same wingspan as Calvin Johnson appear to be true (dynasty leaguers, get excited).
Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers
The defense stiffened and pitched a shutout afterward, but Deshaun Watson had an impressive first half in Pittsburgh … An unfortunate loss for those with Diontae Johnson, who was separating himself as the Steelers’ clear #1 wide receiver this season before going down with a concussion … James Conner had a nice game (149 YFS, TD) but was removed at the goal-line for Benny Snell at one point and, more concerning, saw rookie Anthony McFarland impressively emerge. McFarland is an interesting prospect who’s unlikely to go away, although it’s hard to complain about Conner seeing 22 touches — it’s just that Mike Tomlin’s insistence on having a bell cow might not prove totally true.
Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings
I didn’t see Justin Jefferson’s breakout coming, and he’ll be a worthwhile upcoming FAB target (rostered in just 30% of Yahoo leagues). Kirk Cousins hasn’t looked great, but Minnesota is clearly going to be forced to throw more this season, and with no Stefon Diggs, the #2 role is right there for Jefferson (and 30-year-old Adam Thielen is hardly a sure thing to remain healthy as the #1) … Nice game from both backs, with Dalvin Cook actually setting a career-high in rushing yards, while Derrick Henry now gets three straight upcoming home games … What a TD catch by Kyle Rudolph, and what a turnaround by Stephen Gostkowski (6-for-6 on FGs).
Washington Football Team @ Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield has been far more effective when blitzed compared to not this season, while Dwayne Haskins has struggled regardless of the defense he’s faced (he ranks last in CPAE), tossing three picks Sunday against a Browns secondary dealing with a bunch of injuries … Kareem Hunt continues to get his, while Nick Chubb is making a weekly case he’s currently the NFL’s best rusher. It might even be an open-and-shut case right now.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Philadelphia Eagles
Both teams remain winless after a tie (instead of attempting a 64-yard field goal, the Eagles punted with 19 seconds left), as Carson Wentz continues to struggle mightily. Injuries haven’t helped the Philly offense, but Wentz got 4.8 YPA against a shaky Bengals defense and missed a wide-open Miles Sanders for a 50+ yard sure touchdown in the second half. Wentz has been picked off twice in all three games this season, as the Jalen Hurts era looms … If Tee Higgins takes over all those empty air yards from a seemingly washed A.J. Green, then he’s going to have an awfully nice rookie season (Drew Sample disappeared, and Tyler Boyd isn’t used as much in the RZ) … I’ve been wrong so far expecting a big season from Joe Mixon, and his upcoming schedule looks tough … Zach Ertz is about to see all the targets.
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons
I ranked Mitch Trubisky as a top-12 QB in Week 3 against an Atlanta defense that had been shredded for the most fantasy points by QBs so far, and while the Bears threw for 300+ yards and four touchdowns (with 45 QB rushing yards), three TDs came in relief from Nick Foles after Trubisky was benched (hopefully for good this time).
Foles will be worth going after in Superflex formats (although he doesn’t run like Trubisky), but more importantly, Allen Robinson’s fantasy value should be rejuvenated in a big way … Anthony Miller suffered another drop and watched Trubisky sail a ball over his head while open but also scored, and I certainly would have taken the “over” on 27 combined yards from Russell Gage (who was ruled out with a concussion) and Hayden Hurst with Julio Jones sidelined. Still, both remain must-starts moving forward as long as Jones is out despite the disappointing Week 3 (while Calvin Ridley would be in the #1 fantasy wide receiver conversation) … That Tarik Cohen signing aged about as well as it looked at the time the ink dried.
New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts
The Colts’ defense outscored the Jets 14-7, as Adam Gase and company are winning the chase for the #1 draft pick by a significant margin early on. Fire up the Broncos defense in Week 4 … If you’re looking for a widely available backup running back with upside who would immediately become a top priority should an injury strike, it’s Jordan Wilkins (0% rostered in Yahoo).
Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Chargers
I undersold Mike Davis while ranking him as a top-20 RB this week, as he looks more like top-10 (especially in PPR) with CMC out. Davis is up to 17 targets in limited work this season … Continuing a theme from last week, Justin Herbert loves Keenan Allen (19 targets!) and hates Mike Williams (one), making the former a legitimate top-12 WR moving forward … Austin Ekeler also sees a huge jump in fantasy value after LA’s team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung, as Ekeler saw a whopping 11 targets Sunday (securing all of them). The Chargers called the perfect final play to win on a miracle, only couldn’t quite execute the hook and ladder.
Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals
While they didn’t tie like last year’s matchup, the Lions won as time expired, as they were the ones coming from behind for a change (they recently became the first team to ever lose four straight games in which they led by double-digits) … Adrian Peterson saw 22 carries while D’Andre Swift saw zero (with just two targets), while Kenyan Drake disappointed DFS players in a prime matchup … Kyler Murray has already matched last year’s rushing TD total (four), while Andy Isabella could permanently replace Christian Kirk as the team’s #2 WR. Isabella was drafted by this coaching staff ahead of DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, and Terry McLaurin.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Denver Broncos
Tom Brady is enjoying his new receivers, and it’s funny Rob Gronkowski led the team in targets after saying he signed only to be a blocker earlier this week. Mike Evans finished with two catches for two yards and two touchdowns … This week it was Leonard Fournette who was Tampa Bay’s back who fumbled an exchange with Brady, and Ronald Jones finished with nearly twice as many touches … Brett Rypien is Mark’s nephew and appears to be the Broncos’ new starting quarterback.
Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints
Aaron Rodgers continued to play well, easily moving the ball (8.8 YPA) in New Orleans despite missing Davante Adams (and Marquez Valdes-Scantling being a complete no-show). Drew Brees actually finished with the slightly better fantasy line, but he continued to rely exclusively on underneath passes, and this 41-year-old version without question limits the Saints’ upside. Alvin Kamara is the big beneficiary of no Michael Thomas and Brees’ aging, as he racked up 14 targets, making it hardly matter that Latavius Murray got twice as many carries (with the help of this casual 52-yard touchdown catch) … Taysom Hill lost a crucial fumble on the game’s lone turnover, while Allen Lazard looked great and gets an extremely favorable Week 4 matchup Monday night at home against a vulnerable Falcons secondary.
