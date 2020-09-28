2020 Fantasy Football Week 3 Wrap: Russell Wilson makes history in victory over Cowboys

In a game featuring two of the league’s best offenses with struggling defenses, the Cowboys/Seahawks didn’t disappoint, combining for 69 points with big performances by the teams’ quarterbacks. Dak Prescott typically plays better at home, but he went for 472 yards and three TD strikes (this Seattle secondary looks awfully inviting this season, as they’ve allowed Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Prescott to average 439.6 passing yards over the first three games). Russell Wilson countered by becoming the first QB since 2014 with back-to-back five-TD passing games, and his 14 touchdown tosses are the most in NFL history through three games. With a crumbling defense, new aggressive play-calling, and two elite WRs (and possibly losing Chris Carson on this shady play), Wilson is going to finish with video-game-like numbers in 2020. He’s on pace to record a 75:5 TD:INT ratio.

Wilson tossed five TDs while also losing another on this absolutely wild gaffe by DK Metcalf (Wilson is such a ridiculously pretty deep-thrower), who would make up for it with a late game-winning TD. Metcalf led the NFL in end-zone targets as a rookie and is a legitimate threat to catch 20 touchdowns this season … Tyler Lockett grabbed three scores himself Sunday, as both Seattle wide receivers can be safely treated as weekly top-15 options … Carlos Hyde would become a must-start (and worth the #1 waiver priority) should Carson’s injury prove serious. Hyde is available in 82% of Yahoo leagues right now.

Ezekiel Elliott had a poor game on the ground but saw 12 targets, and Amari Cooper continues to battle leg issues. CeeDee Lamb is in line for some big upcoming games (don’t prioritize adding Cedrick Wilson following this fluke performance), while Michael Gallup hauled in a nice 43-yard score … Aldon Smith recorded three sacks and seemingly lived in Seattle’s backfield, and it’s awesome to see him back thriving (even if it’s now in the wrong uniform).

Devontae Booker should be rostered with Josh Jacobs battling a hip injury (he’s never been a workhorse), and Las Vegas’ offensive line will eventually get healthier too … As expected, Darren Waller was the focus of New England’s defense, and the fact he was banged up didn’t make it any easier … Cam Newton (and Julian Edelman) came back to earth in a plus matchup, but New England created gaping holes for its running backs (Sony Michel had the most unimpressive 13.0 YPC you’ll ever see, as he left a ton of yards on the field). Since J.J. Taylor was also in the mix, Rex Burkhead scored twice, and Newton remains a beast at the GL. Michel shouldn’t be trusted in fantasy lineups moving forward, although Burkhead (who led NE with 10 targets) is well worth using as a flex whenever James White is out … Hunter Renfrow finished top-20 in yards per route run last season and would be plenty helpful if the Raiders’ receivers keep going down.

Both Jared Goff and Josh Allen are playing much better this season, with the latter adding another five touchdowns Sunday during an MVP-type start … Devin Singletary benefitted from no Zack Moss but once again lost a goal-line score to his quarterback, while Darrell Henderson may have emerged as the Rams’ feature back. Cam Akers’ eventual return could pose a problem, and Malcolm Brown remains, but Henderson dominated touches and passes the eye test. As the all-time college leader in YPC who could be taking over a role that saw Todd Gurley score an NFL-high 54 touchdowns over the last three seasons (the last year on one leg), Henderson has “league-winning” upside moving forward, especially with Sean McVay’s offense looking so good.

Kyle Shanahan entered 4-20 as SF’s coach without Jimmy Garoppolo compared to 20-6 with him, but Nick Mullens played well (9.5 YPA) against a New York defense that entered ranked #7 in DVOA, as the 49ers won on the road by 27 points despite missing Jimmy G, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Tevin Coleman, Jalen Hurd, Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, Solomon Thomas, and Dre Greenlaw. In fact, it was San Francisco’s first game without a punt since 1993 … Despite the quiet game, I like Darius Slayton’s setup for big numbers moving forward (the same can’t be said for the team’s running backs) … Jeff Wilson is a TD machine, while rumors of Brandon Aiyuk having the same wingspan as Calvin Johnson appear to be true (dynasty leaguers, get excited).

