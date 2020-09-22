2020 Fantasy Football Week 3: Who to start at the FLEX spot

There was some worry in the fantasy community in regards to Nick Chubb after it looked like his running mate, Kareem Hunt, would receive the juicier looks on the team.

And then Week 2 happened, and now, the worries about Chubb’s role have probably declined — if not disappeared entirely!

Week 2 proved that not only could Chubb and Hunt coexist, but they could also deliver monstrous fantasy lines together.

Chubb remains a no-doubt starter, but not every lineup decision is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 3:

