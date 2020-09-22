2020 Fantasy Football Week 3: Running Back Rankings

Anyone else get incredibly excited from what they saw Alvin Kamara do in Week 2’s Monday night game?

Kamara came in second only to Aaron Jones in Week 2 among total fantasy running back scoring, thanks to a final stat line that showcased Kamara’s many talents: 13 rushes, 79 yards, 2 TDs; nine targets that he converted into nine catches for 95 yards.

With Michael Thomas out, Kamara is expected to continue being the focal point of the Saints offense heading into a Week 3 tilt against the undefeated, high-flying Green Bay Packers.

Check out where Kamara lands in our analysts’ full running back rankings for Week 3 below:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

