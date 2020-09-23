2020 Fantasy Football Week 3 Exploitable Matchups: Time for DJ Chark's breakout game?

With a healthy dash of context, it could be helpful — actionable, even — to know how a defense is being attacked.

Are opposing offenses peppering the middle of the field against a certain defense, leading to a glut of tight end opportunity? Are wide receivers having their way against a defense, commanding a massive target share? Are running backs seeing plenty of dump off opportunities against a particular defense?

These are questions I’ll address in this space during the regular season, examining which positions are seeing the most opportunity against a certain defense in an exercise that might serve as the tiebreaker in your weekly agonizing start-sit decisions.

We’re going to glean from 2019 target data to start, but with every passing week, our understanding of how offenses are going after defenses should improve. Context will be key, as a bunch of targets to Travis Kelce doesn’t mean Tyler Eifert is going to see the same kind of opportunity against the same defense. If only it were that easy.

These numbers are compiled weekly by my lovely Living The Stream co-host, JJ Zachariason.

Running Back

Melvin Gordon (DEN) vs. TB: Probably if you drafted Gordon in the fourth round of your 12-team league, you’re leaning toward playing him for however long Phillip Lindsay (toe) is out. This is for those who might be torn about starting Gordon with the Broncos as six-point home underdogs.

Gordon has six targets through two games, which isn’t fantastic, but he’s dominating Denver’s backfield snaps. Only 12 running backs have a higher share of offensive snaps than Gordon through two weeks. Without Lindsay in Week 2, Gordon commanded 35 percent of the Broncos’ total opportunity (rushes and targets combined) — the 12th highest mark of the week. If Lindsay is out this week — and all indications are that his injury is a multi-week issue — Gordon should again see 20 touches (or more) against the Bucs.

We could see Gordon more involved in the team’s passing attack — if you can call it that — against a Tampa defense that’s allowed 33.3 percent of targets go to opposing backs. That includes 14 targets to Carolina running backs in Week 2. Only the Panthers have given up a higher rate of targets to runners through two weeks, and the Raiders are the only team to give up more running back reception yardage so far in this young season.

A game of negative game script will have Jeff Driskel dropping back far more than the Broncos would prefer. Gordon, who ceded only three touches to Royce Freeman last week, could reap the benefits of said script.

D’Andre Swift (DET) at ARI: Another Target Decoder column, another Swift entry. The rookie grabbed five of five targets in Week 2 against the Packers, finishing with 60 receiving yards. In Week 3, Swift gets another crack at a defense allowing a gob of targets to go to running backs.

Backs have seen 25.76 percent of the targets against Arizona’s defense through Week 2, as the Cards have allowed 16 targets to running backs this season. Yes, 14 of those came in Week 1 against the 49ers. However, Washington — the Cardinals’ Week 2 opponent — hasn’t used backs in its passing game so far this year. The Lions do, in fact, use running backs as pass catchers, especially when game flow turns ugly. Swift so far has benefited from Detroit being an utter disaster: he leads the team’s backfield with a 43.6 percent snap rate, and his modest 15 percent total opportunity rate is bound to steadily increase as the Lions are forced to abandon the run.

The Lions are 5.5 point underdogs in a game with a hefty 54.5-point over-under. I love Swift’s chances to get in on that scoring against the Cardinals this week.

Tight End

Logan Thomas (WAS) at CLE: It feels weird touting Thomas as a borderline play until I remember that the whole world isn't comprised of fantasy football nerds connected to Twitter by their brain stems. On Fantasy Twitter, Thomas is an unholy cross between Clinton-era Tony Gonzalez and Obama-era Gronk (sorry to get political).

