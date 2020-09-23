2020 Fantasy Football Week 3 Busts: Players from two of NFL’s hottest offenses set to disappoint

It is uncomfortable declaring players potential “busts” after last weekend. Injuries often force you to take a step back from watching this game to ask “is it worth it? Will it last?” And from a fantasy lens, nearly a dozen players will be sidelined, impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to dump a little cold water on your optimism, highlighting a handful of upcoming “busts” for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear — I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Falcons RB Todd Gurley vs Bears (+3)

Total: o/u 47.5 - 89% Started

The fantasy collective always instructs you to chase volume, as it is the most predictable element of fantasy football and offers a general floor. Few players are hovering barely above their floor through two weeks like Todd Gurley. The Falcons running back holds the overall RB11 usage and has turned it into RB36 production — a main reason why we avoided backs drafted in his area (Rounds 4-6). I’m not telling you to bench Gurley, especially in this injury environment, but consider how amazing last week’s gamescript should have been — up 26-7 — and it resulted in just 61 yards on 21 carries.

This aligns with the eye test. Gurley is now a one-speed player, has not forced a single missed tackle through 120 minutes of football, owns just two receptions in two games and has just three touches inside of the 10-yard line (the same as Ito Smith). On a team that is 28th in rushing snap rate through two games, Gurley’s fantasy value is rooted in scoring a touchdown.

Prediction: 19 carries for 61 yards. 1 reception for 7 yards.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley has become a touchdown or bust option for fantasy managers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) More

Texans QB Deshaun Watson vs Steelers (-4)

Total: o/u 44.5 - 74% Started

This marks Watson’s second straight week on this list after a 16-point performance against the Ravens. What a brutal opening three contests for Watson and Co., Chiefs, Ravens and now the Steelers. Unfair, football scheduling spirits.

What’s also unfair is Houston’s treatment of this offense. We all hoped that a play-calling shift from Bill O’Brien to Tim Kelly would make things easier, likely in the form of layups and effortless completions. Through two games that simply remains a dream — Just five completions to running backs, seven completions to safety blanket Randall Cobb. In fairness, Watson is getting rid of the football a tenth of a second more quickly in comparison to 2019, and his Average Intended Air Yards has dropped by half a yard, but so far that is not enough to overcome good defenses attached to great offenses — like the Steelers this Sunday.

Pittsburgh’s defense is showing a few more loose ends this season compared to last — but they’re getting amazing play from Tyson Alualu on top of the other stars already on the roster. Each week I attempt to identify two or three matchups where the defensive front could completely overpower the offensive line — a true mismatch. This is one of those occasions, especially if the Steelers correct their early season tendency of allowing one or two meaningful 20-plus yard catches per game. The Texans have run just three plays inside their opponent’s 10-yard line (last in the league), so their reliance on big plays continues to be troublesome.

Story continues