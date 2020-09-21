2020 Fantasy Football Week 2 Wrap: Ravens' hard-to-predict running game looks like a headache for fantasy managers

The Ravens put up an easy 33 points, although they didn’t help fantasy managers much in the process, as it was a busy game for Justin Tucker, and the defense scored (Baltimore has an NFL-high 15 straight games with a takeaway), so Lamar Jackson finished with just one TD for the first time in nine regular-season games. While Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews will no doubt have bigger days ahead, the Ravens’ backfield by committee is a long-term concern. Gus Edwards led the Ravens with 73 rushing yards, and his 10 carries nearly matched Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins combined (11). Since Jackson rarely targets his running backs out of the backfield, it’s a messy fantasy situation, especially with OC Greg Roman recently admitting their plans to “keep people guessing” each week.

The Ravens had nearly 1,000 more rushing yards than the next closest team last year (of course, it helps with LJax at QB), but it’s going to be difficult predicting when and which Baltimore running backs will have their inevitable big games this season. Dobbins sure would be fun if he were to even approach a workhorse role here eventually, but for now, it’s not an ideal situation with Gus Edwards firmly in the picture (not to mention Jackson’s ability to steal TDs at the goal line) … While other top teams have struggled, the Ravens have made it look easy with a +49 point differential through two games heading into a huge Week 3 matchup with Kansas City.

David Johnson didn’t do much despite no Duke Johnson in a tough matchup, but at least he didn’t ghost fantasy managers like Will Fuller did. Fuller ranked #7 in target share in Week 1 and saw zero targets Sunday despite not getting hurt (at least for an extended period) in an unlikely outcome during a week full of them … Not only does Deshaun Watson have to deal with poor coaching, a shaky O-line and a front office that jettisoned DeAndre Hopkins, but he and Houston also have to open the season with quite a tough stretch (@KC, Bal and @Pit). After a failed fourth-down try this game (the right decision), expect Bill O’Brien never to attempt one again.

Jared Goff threw downfield more and is set up for a nice fantasy season given his division, but his short-term schedule isn’t great. Still, Sean McVay and company have impressed over the first two weeks of the season, although LA’s backfield committee looks like a season-long fantasy headache … It took five targets for Tyler Higbee to match last season’s TD total with three, while Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz both somehow were Week 2 busts … Miles Sanders immediately acted as the Eagles’ workhorse, and you have to love the seven targets … It’s only a matter of time before the Jalen Hurts era begins in Philadelphia, and Superflex players with bench room should stash him now.

Ronald Jones was off to a nice start with a quick score, but a fumbled handoff exchange with Tom Brady ostensibly led to more Leonard Fournette, who promptly put up huge stats helped by a late 46-yard TD run. Don’t forget it was at home against a Carolina defense that was shredded for the most fantasy points by running backs last season (and allowed the second-most in Week 1), but it would obviously be huge news if Fournette is now treated as TB’s feature back moving forward. The Bucs don’t have an extremely favorable upcoming schedule, but this is a nice situation with the team sporting a strong defense, banged-up wide receivers, and an aging Brady (who avoided throwing a pick-six for the fourth straight game) who loves throwing to backs (LeSean McCoy dropped a TD pass Sunday) … Rob Gronkowski can be safely dropped in all fantasy leagues … Robby Anderson is sure looking like a draft-day steal (and is the latest player to breakout immediately freed from Adam Gase), while Mike Davis would clearly be worth a top waiver priority if CMC’s ankle injury proves serious.

Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner’s line looked a lot less impressive before a late 59-yard run to help run out the clock, but he dominated backfield touches, scored a touchdown, and watched Benny Snell lose a fumble. Assuming Conner escaped without injury, he can be safely started in Week 3 … I’m upset at myself for not ranking Diontae Johnson ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster this week, and it would be an upset at this point if Johnson isn’t Pittsburgh’s most valuable fantasy wideout from here on out … The move from Drew Lock to Jeff Driskel was barely noticeable, and Melvin Gordon’s crazy tough run-schedule to open the season continues the next few weeks (TB, @NYJ, @NE) … This was a pretty 85-yard TD bomb from Big Ben to Chase Claypool.

