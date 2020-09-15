2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings

Allen Robinson caught five of his nine targets for 74 yards in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Not terrible, as he led the Bears in looks, but not exactly the opening week results fantasy drafters wanted when they selected A-Rob in the third round (and not sure how they feel about Robinson’s cryptic social media moves on Tuesday).

But maybe he delivers a big stat line in Week 2, against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. After all, Robinson dropped some big numbers on them twice in 2019.

Check out where the receiver lands in our analysts’ WR rankings for Week 2:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

