2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Tight End Rankings

Did we just see the start of T.J. Hockenson’s breakout in Week 1?

The second-year tight end caught all five of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown, the only Lions receiving weapon to catch one on the day. It was a great start from a tight end many have high hopes for this season.

Check out where Hock lands in our tight end rankings for Week 2:

