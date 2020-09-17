2020 Fantasy Football Week 2 Lineup Tips: Attack these exploitable matchups

With a healthy dash of context, it could be helpful -- actionable, even -- to know how a defense is being attacked.

Are offenses peppering the middle of the field against a certain defense, leading to a glut of tight end opportunity? Are wide receivers having their way against a defense, commanding a massive target share? Are running backs seeing plenty of dump off opportunities against a particular defense?

These are questions I’ll address in this space during the regular season, examining which positions are seeing the most opportunity against a certain defense in an exercise that might serve as the tiebreaker in your weekly agonizing start-sit decisions.

We’re going to glean from 2019 target data to start, but with every passing week, our understanding of how offenses are going after defenses should improve. Context will be key, as a bunch of targets to Travis Kelce doesn’t mean Tyler Eifert is going to see the same kind of opportunity against the same defense. If only it were that easy.

These numbers are compiled weekly by my lovely Living The Stream co-host, JJ Zachariason.

Running back

D’Andre Swift (DET): Did Swift’s late fourth quarter touchdown drop send Detroit fans into a collective coma from which they may never emerge? Yes. Were Swift’s Week 1 usage stats pretty good? Also yes.

Swift led Lions running backs in Week 1 snaps against the Bears, playing 25 of his 34 snaps on pass plays. He was targeted five times, catching three. While Adrian Peterson waltzing into Detroit and becoming the focal point of the team’s offense in Week 1 is maddening for those who drafted Swift and Kerryon Johnson, it’s Swift who will absorb passing game opportunity out of the Lions backfield. That much is clear. This week, Detroit is a 6 point road underdog to the Packers. After consulting my kid’s magic eight ball, I see negative, pass heavy game script in the Lions' immediate future.

That could work out for Swift. Twenty-four percent of the Vikings’ Week 1 targets against the Packers went to running backs, continuing a trend that began in 2019 when 24.4 percent of targets against Green Bay’s defense went to opposing backs -- the fourth highest rate in the NFL. Running backs averaged 7.81 targets per content against Green Bay in 2019. Pass catching specialists saw a glut of opportunity against the Pack last year: Tarik Cohen saw 20 targets in two games against the Packers; Chris Thompson got nine targets; Ameer Abdullah (in Dalvin Cook’s absence) saw seven targets; and Christian McCaffrey saw eight passes come his way against the Pack.

Swift was a mind-melting drop away from posting a solid fantasy line in his first game as a pro. If game script goes haywire for Detroit, he could see double digit targets in Week 2.

Detroit Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift had one of the most painful moments from Week 1, but is set to deliver this Sunday against the Packers. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) More

Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor (IND): You’re probably sticking with Hines if you drafted him in PPR leagues hoping Philip Rivers would continue peppering his running backs with targets. Well done. You were right. And you have every reason to roll out Hines again in Week 2.

The Colts take on the Vikings, who saw 26.83 percent of Green Bay’s Week 1 targets go to running backs (Jamaal Williams had four targets and Aaron Jones had six). We could see both Taylor and Hines come away with a bunch of targets after the former caught six balls in Week 1 and the latter nabbed eight. Hines led all Indy backs in Week 1 with 39 snaps -- 29 of those coming on pass plays. Taylor had 26 snaps, 13 of which came on pass plays.

We have some recent history that applies nicely to this matchup: Rivers last season targeted running backs 16 times in a late-season game against Minnesota. That led to 13 running backs receptions for the Chargers. With the Colts sporting a fine and dandy implied total of 25.25 points, Rivers’ primary pass catchers -- including Hines and Taylor -- should make their way into your Week 2 lineup.

Story continues