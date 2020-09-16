2020 Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Deshaun Watson to suffer vs. Ravens again

I’ve been tasked with dumping cold water on your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming “busts” for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear — I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players.

I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson vs Ravens (-7)

Total: o/u 51.5 - 91% Started

All summer we hoped Tim Kelly’s placement as the Texans’ Offensive Coordinator would lead to easier completions for Watson. Instead, Week 1 forced Watson to reprise his role as Atlas after the initial script ran out. Layup completions resulted in just five RB targets and multiple offensive linemen looked like saloon doors. From a fantasy perspective, Watson’s scoring line was aided by 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. That playmaker mentality is always in his back pocket, but Watson’s last performance against the Ravens (3.9 fantasy points) in 2019 does not elicit much optimism ahead of the weekend. In that contest, Watson threw for 169 yards, was sacked six times and ran for just 12 yards. Based on the Texans’ OL play last Thursday, Baltimore’s defensive success against the Browns in Week 1, and what the Ravens’ running game should do to the Texans’ defense, Watson should be considered a low-end QB1 despite possessing the potential to create miracles even out of the worst situations.

Prediction: 26 of 37 attempts for 210 yards and 1 touchdown

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski vs Panthers (+8.5)

Total: o/u 47.6 - 63% Started

After a year off and on a new team that features two other talented tight ends, it is no surprise that Gronkowski was not a focal point of the Bucs offense in Week 1. The positives: Gronk did play the most snaps among Tampa Bay TEs (77% vs O.J. Howard’s 53%) and led in routes (21 routes vs 19 for Howard). Despite that usage difference, Howard doubled Gronkowski’s targets, 6-to-3. If the Bucs narrowed their position to just one TE, yes, he would be a great play. But with the opportunity split between two players at the position, to go along with two star receivers and clear chemistry between Tom Brady and third receiver Scotty Miller, Gronkowski will rely on touchdowns in order to maintain Top-10 TE value. That will absolutely be the case this week in a game where the Bucs are favored by 8.5 points, a game script likely to lead to rushing success.

Prediction: 6 targets, 4 receptions for 51 yards

Gronk could find trouble producing in Week 2. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) More

Go and listen to the ROTOWORLD FOOTBALL PODCAST. Now. It will help you win your week.

Rams RB Cam Akers vs Eagles (+1.5)

Total: o/u 46 - 23% Started

Preseason games would have gone a long way to defining the Rams backfield for us, the public. The Rams have clear in-house confidence in Malcolm Brown, and he proved them right with a spirited effort, resulting in 110 total yards and two touchdowns. This limited Akers to just 33% of the team’s offensive snaps. Optimistically, 15 touches on limited snaps is an indicator the Rams do want to involve Akers. His time to star is on the horizon, but do not count on it happening this early in the season. Akers handled RB40 usage against the Cowboys. All 14 touches took place on 1st or 2nd down with just one inside the red zone. Comparatively, Brown received five opportunities inside the red zone and was the trusted player on 3rd down. Now the Rams face the Eagles, a team that allowed just 80 total rushing yards despite losing by 10 points on opening weekend. Treat Akers as a desperation FLEX play.

Story continues