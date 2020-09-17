2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Running Back Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 1 of the 2020 season saw just three running backs eclipse 100 rushing yards while only six broke 20 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues.

Though more running backs should be expected to get a larger share of their teams’ offense moving forward, the small number of big Week 1 performances speaks to just how thin the position can be. Inserting a top running back into your lineup could be the difference in coming out of the weekend with a victory.

Here are the top 20 rushers that can be trusted in Week 2 lineups.

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RB RANKINGS: WEEK 2 (STANDARD SCORING)

1. Derrick Henry (Titans) vs. Jaguars

2020 rushing stats: 31 attempts, 116 yards, 0 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 3 catches, 15 yards, 0 TDs

The only running back with more than 30 carries in Week 1, Derrick Henry has more opportunities to produce each game than most rushers can even dream of receiving. Jacksonville’s defense fared well against a Colts offense that lost Marlon Mack for the season after just four carries, but Henry should prove to be a much more difficult challenge in Week 2.

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) vs. Falcons

2020 rushing stats: 22 attempts, 96 yards, 1 TD

2020 receiving stats: 3 catches, 31 yards, 1 TD

The Cowboys’ season opener against the Rams was expected to be a shootout, but instead Ezekiel Elliott was the only Dallas player who managed to find the end zone. A high-scoring affair is certainly still in play this week with the Falcons in town. Yet even if the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t produce as expected, Elliott will still be heavily involved enough to keep fantasy owners happy.

3. Christian McCaffrey (Panthers) at Buccaneers

2020 rushing stats: 23 attempts, 97 yards, 2 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 3 catches, 38 yards, 0 TDs

Christian McCaffrey was outperformed by the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs in Carolina’s season-opening loss, though not by much. The 2019 All-Pro running back still found the end zone twice and only scratched the surface of what he can do in the passing game. After Alvin Kamara racked up five catches for over 50 yards against Tampa Bay last week, McCaffrey should be a frequent target of Teddy Bridgewater.

4. Alvin Kamara (Saints) at Raiders

2020 rushing stats: 12 attempts, 16 yards, 1 TD

2020 receiving stats: 5 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD

Speaking of Alvin Kamara, the Saints’ running back starred in his first contest since inking a five-year, $75 million extension that keeps him in New Orleans through 2025. Now with the Saints expected to be without reigning Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas for the foreseeable future, Kamara should be an even bigger part of the team’s game plan against a young Raiders defense.

5. Saquon Barkley (Giants) at Bears

2020 rushing stats: 15 attempts, 6 yards, 0 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 6 catches, 60 yards, 0 TDs

The Bears’ defense is a scary opponent on paper, but this is the same unit that allowed the 25-year-old Adrian Peterson to rush for 93 yards in a Lions offense that he joined only a week prior. While Saquon Barkley’s production and volume in Week 1 were disappointing, the Giants are going to have to get him going if they have any hope of beating Chicago and staving off an 0-2 start.

6. Dalvin Cook (Vikings) at Colts

2020 rushing stats: 12 attempts, 50 yards, 2 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 1 catch, -2 yards, 0 TDs

Dalvin Cook only played three games last season in which he received fewer touches than he did Sunday against the Packers. However, there will be no Aaron Rodgers this week against the Colts. Minnesota should be right in the thick of the battle for control of the clock, providing ample opportunity for Cook to improve on his Week 1 totals.

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) at Chargers

2020 rushing stats: 25 attempts, 138 yards, 1 TD

2020 receiving stats: 0 catches, 0 yards, 0 TDs

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire was expected to be a big part of the Chiefs’ offense this season and he didn’t disappoint in Week 1, rushing for more yards than any other back in the league. He’ll face a much tougher test this week against a Chargers defense that limited Joe Mixon to 3.6 yards per carry. But with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, there’s always room for big performances out of Chiefs regulars.

8. Nick Chubb (Browns) vs. Bengals

2020 rushing stats: 10 attempts, 60 yards, 0 TDs

2020 receiving stats: 1 catch, 6 yards, 0 TDs

Kareem Hunt’s role in Cleveland is growing, and that’s bad news for the long-term fantasy prospects of expected lead back Nick Chubb. However, he’s still well-suited for a strong performance against the Bengals in Week 2. Cincinnati allowed the most rushing yards per game of any team in the NFL last season and Chubb should still be getting carries on the goal line — at least for now.

