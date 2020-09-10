2020 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers

Football is back! And with it comes the joy of overseeing one’s own virtual team. The most dedicated and passionate managers find zeal in exploring the concepts and happenings occurring under the radar. While some weeks your roster may allow for snoozing on sleepers, it’s always beneficial to keep tabs on emerging trends and players. This weekly column is for those who understand the satisfaction of digging deep.

All of the listed players are rostered in under 60 percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily fantasy game.

They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks … but that’s what makes them so intriguing. Let’s get to Week 1!

The stink of being bumped by Baker during his tenure with the Browns continues to follow Taylor around like Eeyore’s rain cloud. That single event, however, discounts a number of the positives that came before. Taylor found fantasy relevance from 2015-2017 as the Bills starting QB, never finishing outside of the top 19 players at the position (QB16 in 2015, QB13 in 2016, QB19 in 2017). Much of his production came via his legs, as he averaged 525 rushing yards per season in Buffalo. For reference, only three QBs (Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Josh Allen) cleared 500 rushing yards last year … and they were all top-seven FF plays.

Unlike the talent-poor days in Buffalo, Taylor’s surrounding cast has drastically improved in Los Angeles. While contested-catch artist Mike Williams remains a game-time decision for Sunday, Tyrod still has Austin Ekeler (85.2% catch rate, RB5), Keenan Allen (91.2 receiving grade, WR4), and Hunter Henry (132.3 passer rating when targeted) at his disposal. Those three figure to put up points on Sunday against the Bengals’ already-banged up secondary. Plus, if Burrow & Co are as fire as #footballtwitter expects, then Tyrod will have to answer with his arm and his legs.

2020 may be a bridge year for the vet, but Week 1 projects to be a bright spot.

To be clear, I stan Chris Carson. But in a hyper run-friendly offense (third-most rushing attempts in 2019, second-most in 2018) both of these backs can eat. Given that Carson is coming off a season-ending hip injury and after missing nine practices due to family matters, it makes sense that he’d be eased into action. Noting that Hyde was added as insurance for Rashaad Penny — who is beginning the year on the PUP (knee) — it’s entirely possible that Hyde could see between 10 and 15 touches come Sunday (Penny averaged 10 touches per contest when both he and Carson were on the field in 2019). On the heels of a resurgent effort in Houston in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 6 TDs (7 goal-line carries), Hyde could surprise again, especially facing a Falcons defense that allowed the sixth-most runs over 20 yards last year.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (30% rostered - $10)

The NFL is undoubtedly a “next man up” league and Robinson is that next man in the Jaguars’ rapidly thinning backfield. Undrafted out of Illinois State, Robinson is a no-nonsense power back with excellent vision, balance, and tackle-breaking ability. He also graded out as one of the best pass-blockers in the class, which has obviously helped him climb his way to the top of Jacksonville’s depth chart.

Could James Robinson surprise in Week 1? (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) More

With Leonard Fournette out the door, Ryquell Armstead on the COVID-19 list, and Devine Ozigbo nursing a sore hamstring, Robinson figures to work as the Jags’ RB1 in Week 1. He’ll take the lead on short-yardage situations while Chris Thompson rotates in on passing downs, making Robinson a top-35 FF play heading into Sunday’s action.

