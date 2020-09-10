2020 Fantasy Football Week 1: Exploitable matchups to make your start-sit decisions easier

With a healthy dash of context, it could be helpful — actionable, even — to know how a defense is being attacked.

Are enemy offenses peppering the middle of the field against a certain defense, leading to a glut of tight end opportunity? Are wide receivers having their way against a defense, commanding a massive target share? Are running backs seeing plenty of dump-off opportunities against a particular defense?

These are questions I’ll address in this space during the regular season, examining which positions are seeing the most opportunity against a certain defense in an exercise that might serve as the tiebreaker in your weekly agonizing start-sit decisions.

We’re going to glean from 2019 target data to start, but with every passing week, our understanding of how offenses are going after defenses should improve. Context will be key, as a bunch of targets to Travis Kelce doesn’t mean Tyler Eifert is going to see the same kind of opportunity against the same defense.

If only it were that easy.

Running back

Phillip Lindsay (DEN): The Broncos get a home tilt this week against the Titans, who had 23.7 percent of the targets against them last season go to running backs. That was good for the fifth-highest rate in the league. Tennessee allowed 8.25 targets per game to opposing running backs while the team’s secondary largely shut down receivers and limited tight ends. Lindsay remains in the Denver backfield mix — so much so that Broncos coaches have hedged on naming a starter.

Before being phased out of the Denver passing game in the second half of 2019, Lindsay averaged four targets per game after showing plenty of pass-catching prowess in his 2018 rookie campaign. I think we can expect a conservative offensive approach from the Broncos in a game with one of the week’s lowest Vegas totals (41). Melvin Gordon, no slouch in the passing game, could benefit from a solid share of targets to runners out of the backfield. But Lindsay certainly deserves consideration in fantasy leagues with multiple flex spots. A mere nine teams gave up more receiving yards to running backs in 2019, after all.

Duke Johnson (HOU): With no preseason, it’s not clear how much passing game involvement Duke will maintain this season with David Johnson slotted in as the starter. Judging from coaches’ comments and beat writer reports, we can expect Duke to be primarily used as a pass catcher once again. How much of the screen game he’ll take on — as opposed to David Johnson, an excellent pass catcher — remains to be seen.

Enter the Chiefs on Thursday night, who saw 24.78 percent of targets against them last season go to running backs. No team had a higher rate of running back targets allowed, and no team allowed more receiving yardage to backs than KC. Opposing backs notched a hearty 8.63 targets per game against KC. Duke Johnson, in last year’s playoff debacle against the Chiefs, saw eight targets, catching five passes.

While I don’t think fantasy managers should be confident in plugging Duke Johnson into their Week 1 lineups, the mix of potentially negative game script for Houston (a 9.5 point road underdog) and Kansas City’s generous 2019 opportunity to running backs offers some basis for playing him in a pinch.

Wide receiver

Bryan Edwards (LV): This analysis applies to both Edwards and Henry Ruggs III, though I suspect you might be starting Ruggs in any case if you drafted him in the eighth or ninth round.

The Raiders take on the Panthers, who saw 67.83 percent of the targets against them in 2019 go to wideouts. Only Baltimore’s defense had a higher rate of targets to receivers (hello, Jarvis Landry and OBJ). The Raiders come into Week 1 with the sixth-highest implied total (25.25 points) facing a Carolina defense that was shredded throughout 2019.

