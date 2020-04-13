2020 Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Rankings: Saquon Barkley vs. Ezekiel Elliott — battle for the No. 2 pick

By now, most of us know that the expected No. 1 overall draft pick in fantasy football for 2020 will be Christian McCaffrey. It’s pretty much a given.

What is not a given is how the first round will shake out after him. It seems like, at this point in the year, the battle for the No. 2 pick rests squarely between a pair of elite NFC East running backs.

Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley finished fourth and tenth in running back fantasy scoring last season, respectively, but our experts see them as the top options available at the position after Run-CMC.

Check out how the fantasy running backs shake out in our analysts’ draft rankings below and let us know where you disagree!

Editor’s note: Rookies will be added to rankings after the 2020 NFL draft

