2020 Fantasy Football Quarterback draft rankings: Will Patrick Mahomes take his throne back from Lamar Jackson?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson burst onto the scene last season en route to a No. 1 overall fantasy quarterback finish (he finished with 421.7 fantasy points — 72.8 points more than the second QB).

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Patrick Mahomes — who was the No. 1 fantasy QB in 2018 with 417 points — played 14 games last season and finished as QB9 in fantasy.

Will the reigning Super Bowl champion return to his top spot or was 2019 the start of a dynasty for Jackson?

Check out how the fantasy quarterbacks shake out in our analysts’ draft rankings below and let us know where you disagree!

Editor’s note: Rookies will be added to rankings after the 2020 NFL draft

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros