2020 Fantasy Football: Players to start or sit in Week 4

Start: Kirk Cousins, Jordan Akins

Cousins hasn’t played well this season, but that means he’s likely available in your league, and Minnesota’s decimated defense to go along with Justin Jefferson’s emergence (No. 3 in yards per route run!) point to better fantasy numbers ahead for Cousins (as does his 8.0 YPA). This week he gets a Texans defense that’s yet to record an interception and has allowed a 112.2 Passer Rating to open the year (admittedly against a tough schedule).

Akins quietly has a healthy routes/dropback rate, and he faces a vulnerable Minnesota defense that’s been shredded for 8.5 YPA this season, making him an underrated tight end option in Week 4 (and over the rest of the season).

Start in DFS: Russell Wilson ($42)

Start: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Wilson has the most TD passes through three weeks ever and is on pace to record a 75:5 TD:INT ratio this season (and his one pick was all Greg Olsen’s fault, while DK Metcalf cost him another TD pass). Given that Seattle is “letting Russ cook,” the team’s defense is allowing yardage at a record pace (and have since lost Jamal Adams) and Seattle has two elite wide receivers (with banged-up running backs), the setup remains for Wilson to keep putting up historically great numbers (he’s a comical 9-for-9 on end-zone pass attempts this year). He gets a Miami defense in Week 4 that ranks last in DVOA this season.

Fitzpatrick quietly ranks No. 4 in CPAE and gets a Seahawks defense that’s the first in NFL history to allow 1,200 passing yards through three weeks, has ceded the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and is now without Jamal Adams. The Seahawks are finally letting Russell Wilson pass more, and it’s resulted in a 75-TD pace, so Miami is going to have to score a lot of points to keep up Sunday. The Seahawks have a funnel defense that ranks No. 4 against the run and No. 29 versus the pass in DVOA, and DeVante Parker is hopefully healthier with extra rest coming off a Thursday night game (Seattle has allowed 27 more receptions and 400 more yards than any other team to wide receivers).

Treat Fitzpatrick as a top-10 fantasy QB in Week 4 and consider Parker ($21) in DFS; wide receivers facing the Seahawks defense have been targeted 105 times this season (the next closest team has seen 74 WR targets). I also have Mike Gesicki (who plays the slot and has the second-most air yards among tight ends this season) ranked as my No. 3 TE this week.

Start: Colts D/ST, Jimmy Graham

The Colts defense ranks #1 in DVOA and has allowed the fewest yards per play this season, so they are the real deal. Expect them to overwhelm a Bears team that’s lucky to be undefeated.

The Bears are unlikely to have any success running the ball against DVOA’s #1 rushing defense, and the Colts have shut down receivers this year, so Graham figures to stay busy again. He’s running as many routes as any tight end these days and was targeted 10 times last week (including three times inside the five). Graham is tied for the fourth-most end-zone targets among all pass catchers this season.

New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions

Start in DFS: Alvin Kamara ($36)

Start: T.J. Hockenson

Kamara has the second-most fantasy points by an RB through the first three weeks of a season all-time despite having just 31 carries. His usage as a receiver will drop some when Michael Thomas returns, but this version of Drew Brees (his 4.8 average intended air yards is last in the league by a mile) is as good as it gets for Kamara’s value, and he gets a Lions run defense that ranks 29th in DVOA. Usually, I’d fade a player coming off such a monstrous week in DFS, but Kamara is hard not to pay up for in Week 4.

Hockenson had a season-high in routes run per dropback last week, and he gets a Saints defense that’s weak up the middle and has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends. With plenty of strong options this week, I have Hockenson as my #4 tight end.

