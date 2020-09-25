2020 Fantasy Football: Players to start or sit in Week 3

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Sit: Henry Ruggs

Start in DFS: Cam Newton ($32)

Ruggs got off to a nice start to his career but quickly suffered a knee injury and has been quiet since (and remained limited in practice this week). Up against an angry Patriots defense in New England, no Raider can be trusted in fantasy lineups outside of Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller this week.

Newton just threw for nearly 400 yards in Seattle (leading to Julian Edelman setting a career-high in receiving yards) with middling target options (James White missed the game), and he’s also on pace to record 32 rushing touchdowns this season (and he could easily have two more). Given his dominance at the goal line and the matchup, Newton is a borderline top-five fantasy QB in Week 3 and someone to consider in DFS.

Start: Darrell Henderson, Devin Singletary

Malcolm Brown returned to practice Thursday, and this certainly doesn’t come without risk, but Henderson impressed last week (and ranks fourth in elusive rating so far this year) and carries a ton of upside in this Rams offense that’s among the league leaders in yards per play. The all-time college leader in YPC, Henderson should benefit from Cam Akers’ (ribs) likely absence and is worthy of a flex play in Week 3.

Singletary will have to deal with Josh Allen stealing touchdowns around the goal line, but he should be looking at more touches with Zack Moss nursing a toe injury. Singletary’s targets have been way up early on (10) even with the rookie back playing, and the Bills get a Rams run-funnel defense that ranks #8 against the pass in DVOA and #27 against the run.

Sit: David Johnson

Start in DFS: James Conner ($17)

Johnson could soon be a buy-low candidate, but he gets yet another difficult matchup in Week 3 against a Pittsburgh run defense that ranks #1 in DVOA and has held running backs to just 48.5 rushing yards per game so far. I’d rather gamble on Darrell Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Joshua Kelley, and even Jeff Wilson Jr. this week.

Conner retook the role as Pittsburgh’s clear lead back last week, solidified by a late Benny Snell lost fumble. There’s always risk with Conner, but $17 is low for a three-down back who’s at home in such a favorable matchup. I have Conner as my RB8 in Week 3.

Start: Jeff Wilson Jr., Darius Slayton

While Jerick McKinnon should be active in the passing game, expect Wilson to take over as San Francisco’s lead back, leading to 15+ touches in a productive system (that still includes a solid offensive line). The Giants have quietly played well defensively, ranking #7 in DVOA, but Wilson should be busy with the 49ers dealing with injuries to the team’s top two running backs, #1 wide receiver and #1 tight end. Wilson has been the team’s goal-line back before, and don’t be surprised when he finishes as a top-20 fantasy back in Week 3.

Slayton is going to benefit greatly from the injuries to Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and so many on San Francisco’s defense. Slayton has averaged nearly a touchdown (0.8) over five games without Shepard in his career and already ranks top-25 in WOPR this season, so he’s a top-15 WR on my board in Week 3. The Giants aren’t going to be able to run the ball with Devonta Freeman (the huge differences in FAB bids between him and Wilson were absolutely wild), so Slayton is going to be extremely valuable moving forward (another Evan Engram injury would make him even busier).

Tennessee Titans @ Minnesota Vikings

Start: Corey Davis

Start in DFS: Adam Thielen ($24)

Volume is always a concern with Tennessee’s passing attack, but with no A.J. Brown again, Davis remains a fine start in Week 3. Davis has seen about as many air yards as DeAndre Hopkins this season and he gets a Minnesota defense that’s been gashed for the second-most fantasy points by wide receivers.

Thielen leads the NFL in air yards target share and WOPR, and Minnesota’s drastic decline in defense and loss of Stefon Diggs should continue to make him one of the five most valuable fantasy receivers moving forward — and a top-three option in Week 3 at home in a game with a total approaching 50 points.

