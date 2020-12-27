2020 Fantasy Football MVPs
The FFL cast reveals which players performed at a high level in 2020.
The FFL cast reveals which players performed at a high level in 2020.
Late in Saturday’s game, the Raiders had the ball at the 1-yard line and the Dolphins were poised to let them score a touchdown, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden directed Derek Carr to take a knee to run the maximum time off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a 25-23 lead. That [more]
Urban Meyer has been a wildly successful head coach. Some think he could be a successful NFL coach. Some NFL teams have inquired about whether he’s interested in interviewing for an NFL head-coaching job. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that at least two teams have reached out to Meyer about potentially interviewing for head-coaching jobs. [more]
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (13-1) Clear path to home-field advantage. 2. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 3. Steelers (11-3) Clinched playoff berth. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. [more]
Fitzpatrick is the hero, but the Raiders' gaffes played a huge role.
It looks like there will be no Snacks in Seattle come the new year. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Damon Harrison has asked the Seahawks to release him. Harrison made the request after learning that he will be on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Per the report, [more]
After a six-game losing streak dropped their record to 5-7, the Bears were left for dead a couple weeks ago. Now they have a clear path to the playoffs. The Cardinals’ loss to the 49ers on Saturday makes it relatively easy for the Bears to earn a wild card in the NFC. If the Bears [more]
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/25/2020
Bill Belichick is done answering questions about who will start at quarterback, so Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressed the subject on Saturday.
Russell posted a tribute his fallen friend n Christmas Day.
Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers react to what Doc Rivers accomplished against the New York Knicks.
Ty Jordan, a running back at Utah and the Pac-12 freshman offensive player of the year, has died. He was 19. Jordan perished on Friday as a result of a shooting that police have concluded was accidental. “Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot [more]
Already down their four top wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills when they play the New York Jets on Sunday with a possible playoff spot on the line. Kendall Lamm will replace him as the Browns (10-4) try to earn their first postseason berth since 2002. With so many key players missing, the Browns had to call up reserves from their practice squad for the game.
Buffalo Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall got quite the gift from his players on Christmas Eve.
The Buccaneers will probably have to win three road games in January to get to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, but coach Bruce Arians says it’s possible. Arians pointed out after the Buccaneers clinched a wild card berth on Saturday in Detroit that he was the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in 2005 [more]
The Big Ten managed to play football in 2020. But it did not through it unscathed. Nether did some of its teams, including the Michigan Wolverines.
The San Francisco 49ers limped into Saturday's game with no more playoff hopes and a group that included third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, unheralded running back Jeff Wilson and several defensive backups. Then they went out and pushed around the Arizona Cardinals anyway. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Wilson ran for 183 yards, and San Francisco dealt a brutal blow to Arizona's playoff hopes by beating them 20-12.
The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.
The Kentucky coach called the Wildcats' slate the "stupidest" schedule he's ever put together.
Dion Waiters is just 29 years old and was drafted by Cleveland in 2012 as the fourth overall pick. He also won a championship with the Lakers last season.
Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down two QBs: Tom Brady and Detroit Lions' Chase Daniel.