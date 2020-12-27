2020 Fantasy Football MVPs

The Associated Press

Already down their four top wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills when they play the New York Jets on Sunday with a possible playoff spot on the line. Kendall Lamm will replace him as the Browns (10-4) try to earn their first postseason berth since 2002. With so many key players missing, the Browns had to call up reserves from their practice squad for the game.