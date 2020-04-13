2020 Fantasy Football Kicker Draft Rankings: Follow the best NFL offenses

It's hard to go wrong with Justin Tucker as your kicker in fantasy. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s a tried-and-true method, and even more so this year: When it comes to drafting a kicker in fantasy football, follow the best offenses.

While Justin Tucker is an ideal No. 1 as arguably the best kicker of all time, Harrison Butker, Wil Lutz, and Greg Zuerlein aren’t far behind as kickers attached to top offenses.

Check out how the fantasy kickers shake out in our analysts’ draft rankings below and let us know where you disagree!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros