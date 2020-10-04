2020 Fantasy Football: Early Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 5 waiver claims.

So far through four games, Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated the highest completion percentage of his career (74%), as he seems to be settling more and more into Carolina’s pass-heavy offense every week. While the big passing touchdown-totals haven’t been there, Bridgewater remains stream-worthy as he represents one of the keys we look for in fantasy: a quarterback on a team with a good offense and a terrible defense.

Basically, Bridgewater will have to keep throwing to keep his team in games, and with the Falcons on deck in two out of the next three weeks, you can expect a lot of throws, yards, and hopefully touchdowns from Bridgewater. He’s a prime streaming option in Week 5.

With injuries littering the Broncos receiving corps, Tim Patrick stepped up in Week 4 to the tune of 7 targets, 6 catches, 113 yards, and a touchdown. Both K.J. Hamler and Noah Fant were hurt in Thursday’s win over the Jets, and with the Broncos already missing Courtland Sutton, Patrick is one of the last healthy receivers left on the team. He’ll get plenty of targets against a Patriots defense in Week 5 that’s been surprisingly vulnerable through the air early in the season.