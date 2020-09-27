2020 Fantasy Football: Early Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 4 waiver claims.

Much was made in the offseason about the Minnesota Vikings trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, leaving a gaping hole on offense alongside Adam Thielen. Well, if Week 3 was any indication, that hole might be a bit smaller now, thanks to the rookie the Vikings landed with a first-round pick. Coincidentally, that very same pick was acquired in the deal for Diggs.

Wideout Justin Jefferson led all Vikings receivers in targets (9), catches (7) and yards (175!!!) in a one-point loss against the Titans in Week 3. He averaged a whopping 25 yards per reception.

With the Vikings facing a Texans defense in Week 4 that’s been hurt badly by wide receivers through three weeks, you can expect Jefferson to be highly coveted off the waiver wire.

The injuries suffered by the San Francisco 49ers — on both sides of the ball — are no secret to anyone. They need players to step up all over the field, and in Week 3, one of those players was rookie wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk.

Showcasing impressive versatility, Aiyuk caught five balls for 70 yards and also rushed three times for 31 yards and a score.

With George Kittle banged up and Deebo Samuel still a ways away from returning to the field, Aiyuk should be a key contributor in the weeks to come.

The Bengals might be 0-2-1, but most people (especially bettors) have seen how competitive they’ve been through three weeks. As Joe Burrow progresses you’d expect to see better results, and one of the beneficiaries of that progression in Week 3 was fellow rookie, Tee Higgins. Higgins was second on the team in targets with nine and caught five passes for 40 yards, but he scored two touchdowns, showcasing his size advantage in the red zone.

The Bengals have a lot of options in the passing game, but Higgins showed upside that will make him a prime waiver wire pickup.