2020 Fantasy Football: Early Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but with so many injuries on Sunday we wanted to offer some early options to consider ahead of Week 3 waiver claims.

We knew all three of Matt Ryan’s wide receivers weren’t going to collect 12 targets and 100 receiving yards again, but for the second week in a row, third WR Russell Gage impressed, this time turning nine targets into six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown — he even threw a pass that should have been a touchdown but Julio Jones had an uncharacteristic drop!

Let’s face it: The Falcons have a lot of great pass-catchers. Gage, Jones, Calvin Ridley (who had another monster day) and Hayden Hurst are all going to eat, but the key with the Falcons is that they can’t run the ball and they can’t stop anyone on defense. They have to throw in order to have a chance to win, making pretty much all of those options in the passing game fantasy viable. That includes the talented Gage, who gets a good matchup in Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Well, so much for everybody who drafted Matt Breida and Jordan Howard.

Gaskin, for the second week in a row, has been the biggest beneficiary out of the backfield for the Miami Dolphins. This time, Gaskin rushed seven times for an impressive 46 yards and caught six balls for 36 yards; in fact, he was fourth on the team in targets.

It doesn’t seem like the Dolphins trust either Howard or Breida as both a rusher and receiver the way they do Gaskin, at least through two weeks. For now, Gaskin is the back to roster in Miami.